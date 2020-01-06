Loading...

After a big year for its vegetable burger, Impossible Foods has something new on its plate.

The California-based company unveiled Impossible Pork and Impossible Sausage on Monday at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas.

It is the first trip from Impossible Food beyond fake beef. The Impossible Burger, which went on sale in 2016, is a major player in the growing category of vegan meat. Just like the burger, the pork and sausage from Impossible Food are made from soy, but they mimic the taste and texture of ground meat.

Impossible pork is first rolled out to restaurants. The company does not yet say when it will go shopping. Impossible Foods only recently started selling its hamburgers in supermarkets, although they are available at more than 17,000 restaurants in the US, Singapore, Hong Kong and Macau.

Burger King gives consumers their first taste of Impossible Sausage. Later this month, 139 Burger King restaurants in five American cities will offer the Impossible Croissan’wich, made with vegetable sausage combined with the traditional egg and cheese. Burger King did a similar test of the Impossible Whopper last year before the sale was expanded nationwide.

The pork products and the Impossible Burger are made in the same way. Impossible Foods gets heme – the protein that gives meat its taste and texture – from soy leghemoglobin, found in the roots of soy plants. To make heme in high volume, it inserts the DNA of soy into yeast and fermentes it. That mixture is then combined with other ingredients, such as coconut oil.

The company has adapted the ingredients to mimic the resilient texture and mild taste of pork. For the sausage it added seasoning.

Impossible pork has 220 calories in a 4 ounce serving. That’s not much less than a portion of Smithfield 80% lean ground pork, which has 260 calories. Smithfield’s animal-derived pork has more total fat (20 grams) than Impossible Pork (13 grams). But Impossible Pork has much more sodium, at 420 milligrams. Smithfield has 70 milligrams.

But health problems are only part of the reason why consumers eat more vegetable meat. Animal welfare and environmental aspects also play a role. According to the World Economic Forum, nearly 1.5 billion pigs are killed for food each year, a number that has tripled in the last 50 years. Raising those pigs depletes natural resources and increases greenhouse gas emissions.

“All we do is try to avert the greatest threat the world faces,” Pat Brown, CEO of Impossible Foods told The Associated Press.

Brown said the company decided that pork should be the next product because customers often asked for it. Impossible Foods started the new products about 18 months ago and accelerated development in the second half of 2019.

Brown said ground pork is also crucial to achieving the company’s international expansion objectives. While Americans eat more beef and chicken, pork is the most consumed meat worldwide, according to the National Pork Board. Chinese consumers eat more than 88 pounds (40 kilograms) of pork per year, compared to 65 pounds (30 kilograms) for Americans.

Brown said he believes a product like Impossible Pork is critical in China, which has limited arable land and is highly dependent on imported meat. Chinese pork prices rose last year after African swine fever eradicated millions of pigs.

Brown said that Impossible Foods is in conversation with Chinese regulators and potential partners who can make Impossible Pork – as well as vegetable burgers – in China.

“This is a huge food security opportunity for China,” said Brown.

Impossible Foods is also awaiting approval from European regulators to sell their products there.

In the US, 2019 was an outbreak year for vegetable meat. Sales in the US increased 10% last year to almost $ 1 billion; according to Nielsen, traditional meat sales rose by 2% to $ 95 billion in the same period.

Impossible Foods rival Beyond Meat – which already sells vegetable sausage joints – had a successful public offering in the spring. Impossible Foods had no hamburgers in the first half of the year thanks to the buzz of Burger King. After collaborating with OSI Group, a food service company, Brown said that Impossible Foods produced twice as much vegetable meat in the last quarter of 2019 as it sold throughout 2018.

“We need to keep scaling up as quickly as possible,” said Brown.

Brown said he welcomed new competitors into the space, including rivals with a deep sack such as Nestle and Tyson Foods. The meat industry is huge, he said, and vegetable meat is still only about 1% of sales.

His only concern is that vegetable products taste good enough to convince meat eaters to switch.

“A worthless product won’t convince meat lovers,” said Brown.

Dee-Ann Durbin, The Associated Press