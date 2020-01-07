Impossible food to sell pork and sausage made from plants

Loading...

Dive overview:

Impossible Foods introduces Impossible Pork and Impossible Sausage, the first completely new products from the startup since the Impossible Burger was launched in 2016. The company offers its first introduction to the new items at the International Consumer Electronics Show in Last Vegas.

The maker of counterfeit meat said that Impossible Pork can be used in any recipe that requires ground pork. Impossible said that the product offers people the taste and nutrition of pork, among other things. Compared to a 4 ounce portion of traditional pork, the plant-based product contains one gram fewer proteins (16 grams), 19 fewer grams of total fat (13 grams), no cholesterol and 130 fewer calories (220 calories).

Impossible Sausage makes its exclusive debut at the end of January in 139 Burger King restaurants in five test regions as part of the Impossible Croissan’wich.

Dive Insight:

As vegetable meat has become more popular, the fast-growing segment has focused primarily on beef-type substitutes from companies such as Impossible, Beyond Meat and most recently Nestlé’s Awesome Burger, which came on the market last fall. Now Impossible is shaking the meat room upside down with a new pork product that is being touted as “a vegetable upgrade of the world’s most omnipresent meat.”

Pork is the most widely consumed meat in the world and controls 40% of consumption in 2018, according to the Pork Checkoff, quoting data from the USDA. Chicken was second with 33% followed by beef with 21%.

Vegetable-based pork products can be particularly attractive because they are immune to diseases that have affected pigs worldwide in recent years, including the United States and most recently in China, the world’s largest consumer and meat importer. African swine fever killed nearly five million pigs in six Asian countries over a 12-month period, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said in August. In China alone, about half of the pig population is lost to swine fever.

“Impossible Foods has the molecular code of cracked meat – starting with ground beef, which is inherent to the US market. Now we are accelerating the expansion of our product portfolio to more of the world’s favorite foods,” said Pat Brown, CEO of Impossible Foods, in a statement. “We will not stop until we eliminate the need for animals in the food chain and make the global food system sustainable.”

Newer versions of vegetable meat have worked to replicate the real thing as much as possible to attract more carnivores to space – a key factor to support growth and generate additional income. Vegetable hamburgers were the primary focus before producers moved to other areas such as tuna, shrimp and chicken.

Because Impossible and other producers of plant products improve technology and gather research and knowledge, it makes sense to move to other areas. Extending to other forms of meat, seafood or poultry is likely to attract more consumers to space while those who already eat the products are thrown – for example, a person who has enjoyed vegetable beef and is willing to taste a faux version of pork also.

In addition to pork, Impossible introduces its own sausage variety that compares it to colleague Upstart Beyond Meat. The Beyond Meat sausage, which was introduced in December 2017, has been sold in restaurants, including Tim Hortons and Dunkin ‘.

For Impossible, the company is testing its own sausage in 139 Burger King restaurants. It is a logical move for Impossible, which already has a close working relationship with Burger King. The fast food giant tried the Impossible hamburger at almost 60 locations in its Impossible Whopper before rolling it out in all its 7,200 stores. The Impossible Whopper was a huge success and became one of the most successful rollouts in Burger King’s history. Impossible first introduced its products in restaurants; while the faux beef of the company that debuted it in 2016 only went to retail in September.

Although Impossible is likely to have a valuable early benefit with its pork supply, vegetable sausages are more widely available. The reason is most likely that the spices enable manufacturers to mask part of the vegetable flavor that may give it a different taste than traditional, animal-based varieties. Ultimately, for plant farms to succeed, it comes down to taste and whether more consumers will be willing to eat their product compared to competitors – regardless of whether it is made with plants or comes from animals.