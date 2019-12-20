Impossible & # 39; for the next two deliveries

Loading...

Maybe your next mission takes place in AC.

Shea Whigham, dear character actor known for his television roles as "Boardwalk Empire," "Vice Principals" and "Homecoming," will bring his talent to the "Mission: Impossible" franchise, director Christopher McQuarrie revealed Friday night. night.

"You will not see it coming," McQuarrie captioned a picture of Whigham on Twitter, adding the somewhat confusing hashtag "# MI78," which presumably does not imply "Mission: 78 impossible," but rather that the character Whigham is the representation is It will be for the seventh and eighth installment of the action franchise.

Whigham was recently seen as one of Gotham's police department detectives, "Burke," chasing Joaquin Phoenix's titular character through a dirty City of Gotham that echoes in the 1970s in "Joker." on the network the next limited restart of "Perry Mason" of 2020.

