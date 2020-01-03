Important predictions for the world of cars in 2020

Loading...

I have been making predictions about the future of cars for several years, and if it doesn't count those that were not really approved, my success rate is staggering at one hundred percent. As you can imagine, with that record, I can't stop now, so hold your buttocks firmly and get ready to get tangled up with completely new predictions for 2020!

Are you ready? Shit, here we go!

1. Waymo will reveal that its autonomous vehicle tests based on computer models have already brutally killed more than seven million Sims.

2. In the latter part of the year, there will be a proposal from at least one state for a new type of reduced-ability driver's license that restricts the wearer to cars with a certain level of driver assistance tools, such as lane maintenance , dynamic cruise, blind spot monitoring, etc.

3. Well, finally, this will be the Year of the Tweel.

4. The used car market will be flooded by a massive spill of the entire US Postal Service fleet of 163,000 Grumman LLV once the new next-generation delivery vehicle is ready, ideally at some point in 2020. This will be the best news related to the car of the year.

5. Tesla will update its Smart Summon function with a Smart Loiter mode that will allow Teslas, properly equipped, to simply cycle through the entire parking lots and airports without actually having to park. By November 2020, up to 18% of car traffic inside the LAX airport will be Teslas driving without a driver.

6. The "rolling coal" phenomenon, which used modified diesel trucks to shed clouds of black smoke in an attempt to piss off / antagonize hybrid drivers and EV will evolve. The 2020 iteration will be people in electric cars that tow small coal generators to produce electricity, which will literally burn coal and throw clouds of real coal smoke. It is not entirely clear who they will try to antagonize.

7. The greater adoption of roundabouts in the United States will generate the formation of powerful traffic light Lobbies, which will produce many television commercials that exaggerate the perceived dangers of roundabouts and suggest that roundabouts are associated with a kind of European decay and present conventional traffic lights as "more Americans."

8. Ford will succeed with the name Mustang Mach-e, prompting them to investigate heritage names worthy of resurrection for other new EV models, but an administrative error will cause them to put all their efforts into three main names of new models: Asipir-E, ePinto and electric probe.

9. Unknown but benevolent aliens will send plans directly to Frito-Lay's corporate servers for a small anti-gravity transport device capable of moving with impunity in three dimensions that feeds on mammalian biological waste.

Frito-Lay will create a subsidiary to build them in quantity, selling a four-person pod for $ 2,500. Each website will call it a "flying car."

10. Nefarious reports of the impending rise in ocean level will cause an increase in the development of new amphibious vehicles, which will lay the foundation for a utopian future full of amphibious cars.

11. The Tesla Cybertruck will become as popular as a manageable car in video games that all the processing power of the GPU saved by having to render a vehicle with a handful of polygons will be reused for intensive computing tasks, which will probably lead to either a cure for cancer or a viable nuclear fusion reactor design before the end of the year.

