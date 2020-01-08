Important events prior to the confrontation between the US and Iran

Loading...

Iran’s rocket attack on two US bases in Iraq in response to the US strike that killed its top general has been the culmination of nearly two years of steadily rising tensions since President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

The two countries are now embroiled in their most serious confrontation since the 1979 Islamic revolution and the takeover of the American embassy. Both parties have shown restraint after the rocket attack, but the threat of a total war remains.

A timeline of the most important events prior to this week’s hostilities:

May 8, 2018: Trump announces that the US is withdrawing from the nuclear deal signed by its predecessor, President Barack Obama, which has imposed sanctions in exchange for restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program and more intensive US monitoring. Over the next few months, the US is implementing sanctions that aggravate an economic crisis in Iran.

November 5, 2018: US imposes severe sanctions on Iran’s oil industry, the lifeblood of its economy, as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announces a list of 12 requirements that must be met to ease the sanctions. Iran rejects the broad demands, including the termination of its support for armed groups in the region, the withdrawal from the Syrian civil war and the cessation of its ballistic missile program.

May 5, 2019: The US announces the deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group and a bomber team in response to “some troubling and escalating directions and warnings,” without providing details. It threatens “inexorable power” in response to an attack.

May 8, 2019: Iran promises to enrich its uranium supply closer to weapon level if world powers fail to negotiate new conditions for its nuclear deal. The European Union urges Iran to respect the nuclear deal and says it intends to continue trading with the country. Trump says he would like Iran’s leaders to “call” me.

May 12, 2019: The United Arab Emirates say that four commercial ships off the east coast “were subjected to sabotage operations.” Trump warns that if Tehran does “something” in the form of an attack, “they will suffer a lot.”

June 13, 2019: Two oil tankers near the strategic Strait of Hormuz are hit in an alleged attack that leaves one on fire while 44 sailors are evacuated from both ships and the US Navy rushes to help. America later blames Iran for the attack, something that Tehran denies.

June 20, 2019: Iran’s Revolutionary Guard shoots down an American military drone. Trump says he canceled a planned retaliation attack on Iran because of concerns about victims.

July 1, 2019: Iran follows a threat to exceed the limit set by the nuclear deal on its stock of low-enriched uranium, which is used for civilian applications and not for nuclear weapons.

September 14, 2019: A drone attack on Saudi oil facilities temporarily cuts off half of the oil stocks of the world’s largest producer, causing a peak in prices. The US says that Iran carried out the attack directly and called it a “war act” against Saudi Arabia. Iran denies involvement, while Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen claim responsibility.

October 2019: Mass anti-government protests erupt in Lebanon and Iraq. Although the protests are mainly driven by economic grievances, they target governments that are closely associated with Iran. In Iraq, protesters openly deny the influence of Tehran and attack Iranian diplomatic facilities.

November 2019: Protests break out in around 100 cities and villages in Iran after authorities have raised the price of gasoline. The extent of the protests and the resulting actions are difficult to determine because authorities shut down the internet for a few days. Amnesty International later estimates that more than 300 people have been killed.

December 27, 2019: an American contractor is killed and several US and Iraqi troops are wounded in a rocket attack on a base in northern Iraq. The US blames the attack on Kataeb Hezbollah, one of the Iranian-sponsored militias operating in Iraq.

December 29, 2019: US air strikes hit Kataeb Hezbollah’s positions in Iraq and Syria, killing at least 25 hunters and taking revenge. Iraq calls the strikes a “blatant violation” of its sovereignty.

December 31, 2019: Hundreds of Iranian-backed militants and their supporters sail through an outer barrier of the American embassy in Baghdad and hold two days of violent protests in which they break windows, make fires and swing rocks over the inner walls. US Marines who guard the facility react with tear gas. There are no victims on either side.

January 3: An American air strike near Baghdad International Airport kills Q. Qassem Soleimani, the leader of Iran’s Quds Force elite and the brains of his regional military interventions. A senior commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq is also killed in the strike. Iran swears ‘hard retribution’. Trump says he ordered the targeted murder to prevent a major attack. Congress leaders and close American allies say they were not consulted about the strike, many of which fear that a war could start.

January 5: Iran announces that it will no longer abide by the nuclear deal and the Iraqi parliament has a non-binding vote calling for the expulsion of all US forces. About 5,200 US troops are based in Iraq to help prevent a revival of the Islamic State group. Trump promises to impose sanctions on Iraq if it expels US troops.

January 8: Iran launches several ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq that house US troops in what it says retribution for killing Soleimani. There are no immediate reports of American or Iraqi victims. Trump tweets that “Everything is good!” And says he will deliver a statement on Wednesday. Iran’s supreme leader says, “We have slapped them in the face” but that “military action is not enough”.

