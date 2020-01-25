Impey has to drop Porte on Sunday to win the Tour Down Under

The two-time defending champion Daryl Impey has only taken over the ocher-colored jersey with the striking stage on Willunga Hill for the Tour Down Under.

Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) got five bonus seconds in the intermediate sprints on the fifth stage on Saturday to blur the lead of previous leader Richie Porte.

Giacomo Nizzolo (NTT Pro Cycling) was the first to cross the finish line in Victor Harbor, followed by Italian Simone Consonni (Cofidis) and stage winner Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quickstep).

Australian sprint star Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) finished eighth, but all eyes were on the general classification struggle between Impey and Porte (Trek-Segafredo).

The South African ace will be two seconds ahead of Porte’s favorite stage on Sunday when the Tasmanian wins Willunga promotion for the seventh time in a row.

“We have been trying to take the lead here all week and put myself in a position where it is possible to beat Richie,” said Impey.

Two seconds are very close, but we gave ourselves the best possible chance.

“The guys drove incredibly hard all week and did a great job. Win, lose or draw at the end of the race … we know we gave it all. “

In the second stage in a row, Porte owed his world champion teammate Mads Pedersen that Impey no longer needed bonus seconds and built up a bigger lead.

“Mads did a good job taking a few seconds, so it’s not a massive deficit,” said Porte.

“Mitchelton was good today, it blew up there in the final and it will be a tough race tomorrow.

“I think if we can win the stage, we will win the race, but we have to have guys up there.” I was a little isolated today, so hopefully the guys will be on song tomorrow. “

Nizzolo’s stage win was his first in the Tour Down Under.

“I chose this stage in the team presentation,” he said. “I thought it might be a good fit for me.”

