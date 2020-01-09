Impeachment test can be a big blow to my campaign

Loading...

WASHINGTON – Senator Cory Booker said an impending trial of accusation and other urgent issues in Washington could give a “big, big blow” to his Democratic presidential campaign by keeping him away from Iowa in the final weeks before the February 3 caucuses.

Booker is one of the five senators who are applying for the Democratic nomination and who have the prospect of spending the run-up to the first caucuses in the Senate Chamber as jury members in the trial of President Donald Trump instead of bursting Iowa. The challenge for Booker is particularly acute, given that he has struggled to break into the top of the candidates and needs a strong show in Iowa to keep his campaign going.

“It will be a challenging four weeks for us in the caucus,” Booker said in an interview on the podcast “Ground Game” from The Associated Press. “If we can’t raise more money in this last part, we can’t do the things that other campaigns can do with more money to show their presence.”

The New Jersey senator does not want to say how much money his campaign must raise to remain competitive in Iowa, including through television advertising, if he is stranded during a senate process in Washington. His campaign has been frank about earlier fundraising and announced in September that he could be forced to end his campaign unless he raised $ 1.7 million within ten days. He cleared that bar and stayed in the race.

Booker remains standing. He failed to meet the election requirements for the last democratic debate and did not qualify for next week’s confrontation. A bad show in Iowa, where his campaign has deposited considerable resources, would make it difficult for him to continue in the race.

“If our path to victory ever fails, I won’t stay inside,” Booker said, predicting that he would “disrupt expectations in Iowa.”

“Whether that is one, two, three, four, I don’t know. But we will certainly disrupt expectations,” he said.

Booker spoke to the AP on Wednesday just after attending a briefing of all senates with government officials about the intelligence used to justify the targeted assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani last week. Like most Democratic senators and a small group of Republicans, Booker said he was not convinced by the government’s argument that an imminent threat to Americans justified the murder.

The hastily planned briefing led Booker to cancel events in Iowa to return to Washington. His schedule for the rest of the month is also uncertain as conference leaders negotiate how and when the Trump accusation trial should be started.

“If this trial lasts two weeks, it will be literally dozens of events that we cannot do,” Booker said.

Other candidates with the same predicament are Sens. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Michael Bennet.

Booker has repeatedly bypassed opportunities to draw sharp contrasts with some of his rival candidates, and said he does not want the party’s final candidate to be weakened by the time they take on Trump in the general election. Booker said he also has real friendships with various candidates and a bond with others during the debilitating campaign.

He chose Joe Biden for an assist in his relationship with actress girlfriend Rosario Dawson. Booker said that Dawson called the former vice president one of his “best wingmen” after Biden sang his praise when they met in a recent primary debate.

“A solid value for him as one of the most convincing arguments that Rosario Dawson should double in her relationship with me,” Booker said of Biden.

