Impeachment, State of Union, Iowa Caucuses, Exam This Week: NPR

President Trump goes to the White House Oval Office in Washington on Friday.

Aside from the times of a real national crisis, it’s hard to remember a week with as many events of political importance as we’ve all just experienced.

It couldn’t have been more tiring to kick off a president’s re-election year. And as always, our perception of events was subject to our different political perspectives.

When strong moments follow each other so quickly, it is all too easy to lose track of significant developments. We can all look back on early February and wonder how much we missed when we tried to focus on so many things at once.

But by the weekend, President Trump had a lot to celebrate: acquittal, more good news for the economy, and a casual mistake by the opposition party, which failed to win the first competition in its process of appointing Trump’s challenger in November.

Of course, during the same period, the president had disappointed those in his own party who hoped the impeachment struggle would chastise him. Instead of moderating his rhetoric or taking to the streets, the president immediately set about settling points.

Criticized at a prayer breakfast and solemn gathering at the White House, he ended the week by firing two of the witnesses against him at the pre-impeachment hearings last fall – Ambassador Gordon Sondland and Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman (and his brother) from the staff of the National Security Council.

The week began with the Senate hearing on the impeachment proceedings against Trump, the third trial against a U.S. president in our national history. It was a big story, but it would soon be exposed in the following news, a sequence that would repeat itself throughout the week.

Troy Price, chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party, speaks to the media in Des Moines on Friday about the aftermath of the Iowa Caucuses.

That night, much of the nation watched and waited as the Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) struggled to tabulate the results in the state’s first presidential conference. The night ended without a winner. And that was an understatement.

The Des Moines debacle continued on Tuesday when the IDP was unable to solve all the problems caused by a new phone app that some local volunteers had not downloaded before the Caucus Night. Training and testing were minimal at best, and the phone lines used for data backup quickly became overloaded.

On Tuesday evening, we witnessed an unforgettable version of the President’s annual report on the state of the Union, which has been a widely watched television event for more than 70 years. But long before it got on the subway, the state was known for bringing together Washington’s power players in an atmosphere of courtesy and mutual respect.

The importance of reaching television viewers has long since overshadowed that of satisfied congressmen and other grandees who are following the speech in the House of Representatives. On this occasion, President Trump showed off his strengths as a reality TV star and staged a show that was to inspire his followers, annoy his critics and appeal to a wide domestic audience.

The President surprised a girl from elementary school in Philadelphia with a scholarship to the “school of her choice”, surprised a military family with the return of her husband and father, and surprised a 100-year-old Tuskegee Airmen veteran with a special greeting from his great-grandson. But he also sowed salt in political wounds by awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to the battered right-wing radio legend Rush Limbaugh (with the first lady who put her around Limbaugh’s neck in the gallery above).

President Trump ends his speech at the United States Capitol on Tuesday. In the end, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tore up a copy of the speech.

Democrats were not only restless as they sat in the chamber, they were downright rebellious. When the president spoke of prescription drugs, a group of Democrats got up and sang “H.R. 3, H.R. 3” – a reference to a bill on the subject that has been slowing down in the Senate since Parliament passed it last year.

Mike Pence, who was behind the president, applauded often and even got up to applaud. But the spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi sat unmoved next to him. She had offered Trump her hand when he arrived, but he hadn’t taken it. She had introduced him without the ritual hint that it was her “privilege and special honor” to do so. During the speech it was seen that she was shuffling papers or looking around in obvious annoyance. When the President was finished, she got up and tore her copy of the ceremony in half.

When asked later, she said the president “destroyed the truth,” that is, “destroyed the speech.”

The five-month drama of Trump’s impeachment in the Senate ended on Wednesday, and none of the articles received half the votes in the plenary hall. Since 67 votes would have been required for the removal, there would never have been any real doubt about Trump’s ultimate acquittal. Democratic hopes of getting rid of a substantial part of the republican majority had been dashed when the Senate voted last Friday not to call witnesses or to consider new evidence.

However, the finality of the vote on Wednesday was of historical importance. Much has been made of an emotional speech by Utah Senator Mitt Romney, who cast the only Republican vote to dismiss Trump. He was the first party senator in American history to vote for the defeat of an accused president of his own party.

Romneys was also the only party break in the chamber when all 45 Democrats and both Independents voted for Trump’s removal.

The president responded within minutes by tweeting a meme that included the trumpet signs for Trump 2020 and 2024 and 2028 and 2032 and beyond.

The next day he accused Romney of using religion “as a crutch”.

On Thursday, rainfall from Iowa, the state of the Union, and the impeachment decision continued. We were told that, in addition to all of their other problems, the Iowa Democrats were being followed by jammers who called the backup phone number under which the results should be reported. While the amount of legitimate calls might be enough to clog the lines, the impact of the trolls has highlighted the vulnerability of the entire company. Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, called for a new vote. Iowa resisted. Republicans were pleased with the inability.

In the meantime, the president had left a message at Capitol Hill’s annual prayer breakfast by delving into the impeachment controversy. He waved a newspaper with a huge headline and attacked his critics, including Romney and Pelosi. He said Romney had no right to hide his voice in his religious beliefs, and he doubted that Pelosi really prayed for him (as she occasionally said she did). Pelosi was a few yards away at the time.

In a typical week in a more normal time, this incident could have dominated the news for a day or so. But this Thursday it was quickly replaced. The President gathered White House officials, Congress supporters, and government officials in the White House ostraum. He told them and the cameras that the various investigative methods were terribly unfair to him – even before he was elected. He called the impeachment officials “malignant” and “evil” and directed another broadside towards Pelosi (who was not present).

The New York Times reported on Friday when the uncertainty still troubled the Iowa census that it had found problems that had not previously been reported. The Associated Press, which had said all week that it was “too early to name a winner,” grabbed it Thursday night and said a winner could not be determined. By then it might be too late to take care of it.

Apart from the fact that the winner of Iowa was not clear, the losers were obvious. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former South Bend Indian Mayor Pete Buttigieg appeared to be involved in a fight at the top, but Sen. Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts was a disappointing third and former Vice President Joe Biden was a catastrophic fourth – just ahead of him Sen. Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota.

So Iowa had managed to “shake” the expectations of prominent candidates even in his time of frustration and futility. That was clear on Friday night when the week of the Big Stories ended with the ABC WMUR Apple News debate in Manchester, N.H.

The final debate included seven qualified candidates: Sanders, Biden, Buttigieg, Warren, Klobuchar, Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer. (Another debate on February 19 in Nevada is expected to include former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.)

In the New Hampshire debate, Buttigieg was at the front and in the middle, depending on the arrows struck at each new leader, based on his rising reputation in New Hampshire polls and his surprise in Iowa.

Whether Iowa will have such an impact in 2024 is problematic as his position at the front is again under pressure and his fiasco in voting is a great embarrassment for the candidates and the national party.

Iowa may not be able to do much about its non-representative demographics (more than 90% Anglo White). However, it can be persuaded to change or abandon the district’s caucus format, which has been in use since 1972. This is the third time in so many cycles that one or the other party has had trouble determining the nationwide winner of the Iowa Caucuses.

In this case, the Iowa Caucus will join the speech by the State of the Union and the right of the Senate to initiate impeachment proceedings as institutions that we will no longer see after this special “week”.