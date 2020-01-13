The impeachment proceedings against President Trump are becoming more and more likely to be an obstacle to the presidential campaign for Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and other Senate members vying for the White House.

That’s because in the crucial days leading up to the first meetings and primaries, Warren and her colleagues are likely to sit on Capitol Hill as juries – instead of shaking hands, taking selfies, and reporting to voters in Iowa and New Hampshire.

The timing couldn’t be worse for Warren. After becoming the leader at the start of the campaign, her poll and donation rates have dropped in the past few weeks. In the meantime, their opponents have picked up speed.

“She needs things to go smoothly, accurately and well for her,” said democratic strategist Steve McMahon, who has participated in a number of presidential campaigns.

“And impeachment with [these] many uncontrollable variables – including waiting time on the campaign trail … comes at an important time when she doesn’t really have as many mistakes as she had, for example, four to six months ago,” said McMahon.

On the campaign, Warren repeatedly said that she took her duties as a potential impeachment lawyer seriously.

“There are some things that are more important than politics, and if an impeachment process is initiated, I’ll be there,” said Warren during a campaign freeze in Rochester, N.H.

But “being there” – for Warren as well as for her Senate colleagues Bernie Sanders, Cory Booker and Amy Klobuchar – will mean a lot to be there.

Senate members are expected to be convened six days a week for the duration of the trial. Unlike the impeachment process in the House of Representatives, in which the legislature interviewed witnesses in sometimes fiery talks, the impeachment senators will sit still during the process. And how long it will take remains uncertain.

What is clear is that the process will give an advantage to non-senator candidates, including leaders Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg.

“I am sure that you will take full advantage of this,” said McMahon. “And they’ll be in Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina – maybe for days and weeks that their Senate colleagues can’t keep up with the campaign.”

Adrienne Elrod, a democratic strategist who participated in Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, said this is a crucial time, especially if the process continues into February.

“It is one thing to withdraw from the campaign for a few weeks before your first caucus date,” said Elrod. “But it is a completely different ball game to leave the campaign in the crucial month of the Democratic primary.”

That’s because the first primaries are about more than winning. It’s about dynamics.

Matt Bennett, a veteran democratic strategist who participated in the campaigns of Michael Dukakis and Bill Clinton, said the early primary states of Iowa and New Hampshire were unique. There is a high expectation that voters in these countries can speak to the candidates in person.

“You hear people ironically say,” I decide after talking to them a few more times, “said Bennett.” So the people of California just don’t decide who to vote for. “

Simply spending a lot of time in these early stages cannot be enough.

That’s why Elizabeth Warren raised donations to make sure she had enough money to advertise heavily in Iowa and New Hampshire. That’s why Warren taps surrogacy to get too dull for her while she’s in Washington.

Warren has tapped people like Rep. Ayanna Pressley, who is popular with the progressives Warren is courting, Warren’s husband Bruce Mann, and former HUD secretary Julián Castro, who threw his support behind Warren when he ended his own presidential bid earlier this month ,

At a Warren rally in New York last week, shortly after Castro supported her, he described his own experience of pressure on meat in the early states.

“So many times if we got out there … I’d talk to someone,” said Castro. “And they would nod their heads – in Des Moines or Davenport or somewhere in Iowa or Manchester, NH. And I thought I sold them when I ran. They would say,” You know, I really like you and I love what you’re talking about. “But my first choice is Elizabeth Warren.”

Back in Washington, Warren doesn’t have to stay silent when she’s out of her jury chair, Elrod said.

“You know, there is a political problem,” he said. “Because of course all these senators who are allowed to take part in the impeachment process do not ask any questions. But they will have the opportunity throughout the day – and of course all evening – to get involved in national television, to speak to and to reporters Act they can play in defense of American democracy as we know it. “

But it’s still not the same as being on the stump, said Bennet.

“Because someone like Warren is good at running these retail events, anything that stops them is harmful,” said Bennett.