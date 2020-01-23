Impeachment proceedings not yet completed at air time

NEW YORK, NY. – The first night of arguments in favor of President Donald Trump’s impeachment process before the US Senate has been found by many television managers in the country to be unwilling at prime time.

ABC, CBS and NBC all adhered to regularly scheduled programs such as “Chicago Med”, “Criminal Minds” and “Modern Family” instead of showing the property managers’ evening meeting during the impeachment process. It took about two hours and 15 minutes.

CNN and MSNBC conducted the study in full. Fox News Channel interrupted a story after a half-hour speech by MP Adam Schiff about a case in which the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, Hunter, was involved in the maintenance and never returned.

Even two PBS stations in the New York area showed science programs and “Antiques Roadshow” instead of the lawsuit on Wednesday evening. PBS announced that its local broadcasters had the option to show the attempt or not.

The calls on Wednesday night are significant in that the top networks, if they chose not to anticipate the program on the first full night of the Trump case, refuse to reverse the course later unless the unexpected happens.

The day was a fascinating contrast as the three best transmitters and cable news had Schiff’s first stand on the podium, which lasted more than two hours.

It was rare for anyone in today’s media world to get the full attention of television. The Senate’s procedural rules, which required the use of a single camera on the speaker and no senator response shots, only served to accentuate Ship’s message.

In the meantime, Trump has set a record for sending most tweets in a single day since he was president.

However, prime time is a completely different tier for TV stations as more viewers and advertising revenue are available.

After retiring from property managers on Wednesday evening, Fox News personalities spent much of their time making fun of the process. Fox usually held a stamp-sized picture of the speaker in a corner of the screen, silently mouthing words, and asked viewers to go online if they wanted to hear the arguments.

Fox ‘Tucker Carlson ran television commentators on other personalities on the network, praising the ship’s afternoon speech, and calling the comments “pornographic.” He said Trump was not the only victim of the impeachment process – which was also close to the audience. He got a former Republican Congressman to talk about suspected crimes in the Obama administration and Texas Republican John Ratcliffe to evaluate the process.

“It was really boring today and the President’s defense team is very happy,” said Ratcliffe.

Carlson also interviewed Republican Senator Josh Hawley from Missouri. The presenter said Hawley “stepped out of the process” to speak on TV and criticize house managers.

Similarly, Fox’s Sean Hannity referred to the impeachment process as the “Schumer Schiff Sham Show” and attacked Schiff for his afternoon speech.

“He is insane,” said Hannity.

Half an hour later, Schiff concluded his evening argument and used the word “Schein”, but in a very different context, to describe Trump’s attempts to get Ukraine to investigate Hunter Biden’s activities.

However, it was not listened to on Fox. At the time, Hannity interviewed lawyer Alan Dershowitz, a member of Trump’s impeachment defense team.

