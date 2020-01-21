Impeachment proceedings against the Senate livestream: NPR

The Senate trial against President Trump over two impeachment proceedings begins on Tuesday.

The impeachment proceedings against President Trump in the Senate are in full swing on Tuesday. In the end, the senators will decide whether Trump should resign.

Attorney General John Roberts presides and senators are sworn in as juries to ensure “impartial justice”. With a Republican majority in the chamber, it seems likely that Trump will be acquitted.

NPR offers special live reporting for each test day. Listen to Tuesday’s reporting from noon. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Is expected to speak at 12:30 p.m. in the Senate.

The House of Representatives passed two impeachment proceedings against Trump in December: obstruction of Congress and abuse of power.

Democrats point in particular to a phone call from Trump to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy in July in which Trump asked for a “favor” investigation of his domestic rivals.

Democrats also accuse Trump of withholding Ukraine’s approved military assistance in Congress and holding a White House meeting to pressure Ukraine to begin the investigation.

Trump, who has largely maintained Republican support, denies any wrongdoing. The White House argues that the delay in aid was linked to the investigation of “corruption” and was not an attempt to pressurize a foreign government to generate political gain.

White House lawyer Pat Cipollone is leading Trump’s defense team for the trial. The team also includes Ken Starr, whose investigation led to President Bill Clinton’s impeachment in the 1990s. and Trump’s personal lawyer Jay Sekulow.

The prosecutor’s office consists of a team of impeachment officers from the House of Representatives led by the secret service committee chair, Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

