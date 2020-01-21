Impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump: how will it work?

The trial of US President Donald Trump in the Senate is about to begin.

And in the end, 100 U.S. senators will decide whether to acquit Mr. Trump and let him end his first term, or sentence him and remove him from office.

But unlike the one-hour vote against the President in the House of Representatives, the trial against the Senate is likely to take weeks – between two and five.

The first one is Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Think of him as the unofficial head of the Republican Party.

Leader McConnell is important because he has a great say in the conduct of this study. It will certainly be the 100 senators who have the final say. But Leader McConnell orders the 53 Republicans in the Chamber almost total loyalty.

And in case you were wondering how he feels about this whole process, here’s what he has to say about it:

The writers built the Senate to break this kind of partisan fever. To stabilize our institutions and protect our country. To keep short-term passions from destroying our long-term future. That is the duty of the Senate. That is what we have to do when this process begins.

– Chairman McConnell (@senatemajldr), January 16, 2020

Next up are the impeachment officialswho behave like the prosecutor in a regular trial.

You are seven Democrats from the House of Representatives. It is her job to explain why Mr. Trump should be removed from office. They are:

Adam Schiff

Jerrold Nadler

Hakeem Jeffries

Val Demings

Jason Crow

Sylvia Garcia

Zoe Lofgren

The seven impeachment officials should convince the Senate that President Trump should not remain in office. Photo: AP

As the Defense for Mr. Trump will be:

Pat Cipollone, the White House attorney

Jay Sekulow, one of the President’s personal lawyers

Jane Raskin, one of the President’s personal lawyers

Pam Bondi, the former attorney general for Florida

Ken Starr, chief investigator for impeachment against former President Bill Clinton

Robert Ray, a prosecutor who also worked on the Clinton trial

Alan Dershowitz, a constitutional lawyer known for defending OJ

It is their job to ensure that the president is acquitted.

The managers and Mr. Trump’s defense will address these cases 100 US senatorswho act as a jury in the case. At the end of the process, they have to vote to acquit or sentence Mr. Trump.

The senators are also responsible for setting the agenda for the trial – including a crucial vote on whether to allow witnesses.

During impeachment proceedings against President Bill Clinton, the senators voted 100-0 to approve the procedural rules. Don’t expect today’s 100 senators to adopt a similar non-partisan stance. Here is a senior fellow at the US Studies Center Bruce Wolpe:

“(1999) they went to the old Senate Chamber without staff and worked on it. I don’t think you’ll see anything like that, “he said.

After all, the man who watches over all of this will be Supreme Court Justice John Roberts, You will see him every day of the trial, but his role is mostly ceremonial.

Chief Justice John Roberts is unlikely to be involved in crucial decisions. Photo: Reuters

The process begins with the opening of arguments

These will start in the early morning of Wednesday AEDT.

Expect the Senate to kick things off with a so-called “to” Organize resolution.

Molly Reynolds, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institute, says this document sets the tone for the process.

While the Senate has rules that govern how impeachment works, it’s terribly inadequate and we haven’t had much experience with impeachment against the president, ”she said.

“The result is a little more uncertainty, which is unusual not only for the Senate observers, but also for the senators themselves.”

Some reports suggest that the debate on this resolution be held privately before Wednesday so that they can proceed quickly to the next step: Opening arguments.

It is difficult to predict how long this and each further step will take because of the variables and the general lack of precedents. Some can last a day, several days, or up to a week.

The opening arguments could be lengthy, as the seven prosecutors will then have an opportunity to explain why they believe that Mr. Trump should be convicted and out of office.

The defense then outlines why Mr. Trump should be acquitted.

senators are not allowed to speak and you have I had to give up their phones at the beginning.

As soon as both sides take their stand, the senators can question the managers and the defense ask by writing these questions down on paper and presenting them to the Supreme Judge, who will then ask them on their behalf.

After that we reached a crucial point

There will be two large batches that you want to keep an eye on:

An application for complete rejection of the process

Requests to call witnesses before the trial and allow new evidence

The Application for dismissal will come from Republican senators, It is an attempt to essentially dismiss the case without even voting on it. Mr Trump has been calling for this in the past few weeks, but it is certainly not likely at the present time as enough Republican senators are in favor of the process taking its course.

Ms. Reynolds said that this vote could technically take place at any time, but the Republicans seemed to be following Clinton’s precedent, which eventually went through the process until the final vote.

The requests to call witnesses or allow new evidence are made by Democrats,

This is really interesting because it takes four Republicans to vote with Democrats to make it happen. Three (Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins) indicated that they would like to hear from witnesses such as former National Security Advisor John Bolton. The Democrats will work hard to find a fourth one.

Everyone will be watching Susan Collins, Mitt Romney and Lisa Murkowski to see if they vote with Democrats to allow witnesses. Photo: Reuters

But this move could add another fold to the process and allow Republicans to witness Joe Biden, his son Hunter (a full summary on the subject can be found here), or the House Democrats.

“It is not Hunter Biden who is on trial, but President Trump who is on trial,” said Wolpe.

“Still, the question is … could Hunter Biden as a witness violate the democratic case? It is possible that he will be treated in a hostile manner that extracts harmful information about what he has done that could undermine the case. “

During the impeachment proceedings against Bill Clinton, witnesses were sent to closed door sessions that were recorded. It is unclear whether things will develop the same way this time.

The final vote

As soon as the witnesses are called (or not), the senators begin questioning them considerations,

Each of the 100 senators has 15 minutes to speak. It’s all behind closed doors, but in the Clinton indictment, the senators were able to vote for their speech to be added to the Congress minutes.

After that the time has finally come voting time,

The 100 senators are committed to maintaining “impartial justice” in deciding Mr. Trump’s fate. Two thirds of them would have to vote for convictions to depose the president. Photo: AP

If two-thirds of the senators (67) vote in favor of the President’s conviction, he will be dismissed immediately and Vice President Mike Pence sworn in shortly afterwards. In this case, the senators can also vote again to refuse Mr. Trump’s future office.

However, if the number is lower, Mr. Trump is acquitted. He remains president and remains in office for the rest of his first term.

Don’t forget it’s not just an impeachment that’s taking place

This Impeachment proceedings are historical, It is the third time in United States history that ever

But there are times when it could be referred to background noise over the next few weeks.

While all of this is going on, it will be:

Several important election days in the 2020 Demoratic area code

President Trump’s address on the state of the Union

Primary democratic debates

President Trump’s rallies

According to Wolpe, we are on the verge of a “split-screen presidency” in which, in addition to the hectic beginnings of a presidential election year, an impeachment procedure is also taking place.

And despite everything, including Mr. Wolpe himself, expects this process to end with an acquittal for Mr. Trumphe suggested taking all declarations of victory with a grain of salt.

“We will only know if impeachment procedures hurt the Democrats on November 4 (election day) if we know if Nancy Pelosi is still a spokesman, if Mitch McConnell is still a Republican leader, and if Donald Trump is still a president.”

-ABC