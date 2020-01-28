Impeachment News; Nate Silver in 2020; Paul Krugman vs. Zombies; Middle class signaling

In today’s show:

Elie Mystal, the law correspondent for The Nation, reviews the latest impeachment headlines and previews the last day of the President’s defense team’s presentation of her case.

Nate Silver, founder and editor-in-chief of FiveThirtyEight, predicts elementary school in 2020;

Paul Krugman, the New York Times Nobel Prize-winning columnist for business and politics and author of “Fighting with Zombies: Business, Politics and the Fight for a Better Future” (WW Norton & Company, 2020), breaks together the complexity of healthcare, housing bubbles, tax reform, social security and other issues ahead of the 2020 presidential election;

Karyn Lacy, professor of sociology at the University of Michigan and author of Blue-Chip Black: Race, Class and Status in the New Black Middle Class (University of California Press, 2007), examines how blacks use energy every day to take countermeasures seize racial stereotypes and fair treatment and the price they pay for not appearing as middle class.