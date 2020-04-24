Impact of displaced guard Jeremiah Francis

Jeremiah Francis decided to move on after one season with UNC Basketball.

UNC Basketball has an open scholarship with freshman point guard Jeremiah Francis saying he moved into the school on April 23, said Zach Fleer of 270Hoops. Francis went to Chapel Hill as a three-star prospect and hopes to eventually lead the backcourt with Anthony Harris. Francis is the first member of the Tar Heels 2019 recruiting class.

“North Carolina is a great time, and they have a great coaching staff,” Jeremiah’s father, Francis, told Brian Snow to 247Sports. “We are grateful for our time there and there is nothing wrong with it. They have been so good at sticking to Jeremiah for the last two years, which is a difficult decision. ”

The 6-0 lead ended at the beginning of the season in the face of knee problems that have plagued him since his high school career. Immediately following his announcement on Dec. 8 against Virginia, Francis struggled with fury, especially shooting the ball, and was at his best on the defensive end.

Francis finished his first school session with 3.3 points with his return of 1.3%, 1.3, and 1.8% on January 22nd. However, he did have a fantastic eight-game rotation, which he did well with the Reynoldsburg native (Ohio0.) From December.15-June 22, Francis posted 44 points, 23 assists, 16 rebounds, and 16 rebounds, which included two.-play in three straight games against Gonzaga, UCLA, and Yale.

“Jeremiah is a wonderful young man,” said UNC director Roy Williams. “Our players and coaches are excited to be involved in the program. I really liked the job he put back on the court after two seasons of high school injuries. We wish him the best of luck wherever he chooses to continue. ”

So where does Francis end up?

“I’m just looking for new homes and high schools,” Francis said. “All in all, I just need time to play.”

How does Francis impact UNC?

Francis’ departure has come as a shock to Carolina’s return with Cole Anthony recently announcing that he will announce his remaining license and enter the NBA Draft, though the decision was not unexpected. it is an idea. But in fact, the Tar Heels have not been hurt because knowing how to maintain their health and justice, Francis may not see much action in 2020-21 for the Tar Heels.

The guards brought five-star Kal Love Love with four-star RJ Davis as part of their three-star class. Plus, Anthony Harris – who has been injured for most of his freshman year – and Leaky Black may be running for it.

In addition, Andrew Platek will face the roster, with North Carolina expected to receive the services of four-star Kerwin Walton in 2020, who will announce his decision on April 25.