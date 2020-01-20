Immigration court visit across the United States reveals continuing chaos

LUMPKIN, Ga. – In a locked and guarded courtroom in a complex surrounded by razor wire, immigration judge Jerome Rothschild waits – and picks up.

A Spanish interpreter is late because of a flat tire. Rothschild told the five immigrants before him that he would pause before the procedure even started. His hope: to delay just long enough so that these immigrants do not have to sit still, without understanding, when their future is decided.

“We are unusually without an interpreter,” Rothschild told a lawyer who enters the courtroom of Stewart’s detention center after driving from Atlanta, about 140 miles away.

In its disorder, it is, in fact, a typical day in the chaotic, overcrowded and confusing immigration justice system in the United States, of which the Rothschild courtroom is just a small outpost.

Locked in secret, the immigration courts run by the United States Department of Justice have been dysfunctional for years and have only gotten worse. An upsurge in the arrival of asylum seekers and the crackdown on the Trump administration at the southwest border and illegal immigration have pushed more people into eviction procedures, inflating the role of the court to 1 million cases.

Stewart’s detention center is seen through the front door on Friday, November 15, 2019 in Lumpkin, Georgia. The rural town is located about 140 miles southwest of Atlanta and near the border between the state of Georgia and Alabama. The city’s 1,172 residents outnumber the roughly 1,650 male detainees who, according to reports by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, were detained in the detention center in late November. David Goldman, Associated Press

The stake is high when seeking asylum

The stakes are high for those who compete to stay in the country. Some want to stay under a provision which opens the door to those who do not have legal papers and who have American parents.

Others, recently arrived, seek asylum to protect them from violence or persecution.

These hearings are particularly discouraging and most asylum seekers do not win.

The rest are mainly intended for deportation and are often unlikely to be able to remain legally in the United States – at least for now.

Their fate often depends on the luck of the draw in a system with extreme disparities from one judge to another. There are judges who reject 99% of the asylum applications before them; others approve more than 90%, according to the Clearinghouse Transactional Records Access of Syracuse University.

Mechanic Miguel Borrayo works on a car in Ogden on Friday, November 22, 2019. Borrayo tried to find a lawyer to help him argue that he should be allowed to stay in the country with his children born in the United States, despite the absence of legal papers. But he was told it would cost up to $ 8,000 and he had no solid evidence. He was given a month to leave the country.Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

Miguel Borrayo, a 40-year-old mechanic who sits before an immigration judge in a courtroom in West Valley City, a suburb of Salt Lake City, tried to find a lawyer to help him argue that he should be allowed to stay in the country with his American children, despite the absence of legal papers.

But he was told it would cost up to $ 8,000, and he had no solid evidence.

So he goes alone.

Borrayo tells judge he has never had a problem with the law since crossing the Mexican border in 1997 until he turned his car into McDonald’s parking lot on a family outing for ice cream and approaches a passing man.

The man was an immigration officer. Shortly after entering driving, Borrayo was arrested.

But immigration judge Philip Truman spends little time on how Borrayo ended up in his courtroom. He asked questions about the immigrant’s two teenagers.

Borrayo tells Truman that they are both healthy and good students. Her 16-year-old daughter dreams of one day becoming a veterinarian. Her 13-year-old son wants to become a mechanic like his father.

His wife, the teenager’s mother, works part time to take care of them.

Ironically, all of this condemns his case. Truman says it doesn’t seem like his children would suffer greatly if Borrayo returned to Mexico. Unfortunately, he has to expel him.

He has a month to leave the country – one last Christmas in his family’s house, surrounded by snow-capped mountains.

He dismisses the loss and leaves the courtroom. But a few days later, he wonders what’s wrong.

“I just tried to tell the truth so they could help me,” he says.

“You can’t change the Titanic”

“It’s just a huge and cumbersome system, yet the administration after administration comes in here and tries to use the system for their own ends,” said immigration judge Amiena Khan in New York, s expressing in her role as vice-president of the National Association of Immigration Judges.

“And in any case, the system doesn’t change a penny, because you can’t return the Titanic.”

The Associated Press visited immigration courts in 11 different cities more than two dozen times in a 10-day period in late fall. In the Boston to San Diego courts, reporters observed dozens of hearings that showed how the workload crush and the policy change landed the courts in an unprecedented turmoil:

• In search of efficiency, immigration judges try double and triple book hearings that cannot be completed, which results in many cancellations. Immigrants get new hearing dates, but not for years.

• Young children are everywhere and sit on the floor or stand or cry in cramped courtrooms. Many immigrants do not know how to fill out forms, have files translated or present a case.

• Frequent changes in the law and rules on how judges handle their cases make it difficult to know what the future will hold when immigrants finally have their day in court. Paper files are often misplaced and interpreters are often lacking.

In Georgia, the interpreter assigned to the Rothschild courtroom ends up going to work, but the hearing stutters moments later when a lawyer for a Mexican is not available when Rothschild calls him appear by telephone. Rothschild is put on hold and a bouncing rhythm covered with synthesizers fills the room.

He moved on to other cases – a Peruvian asylum seeker, a Cuban seeking bail – and punished the file for the missing lawyer at the afternoon session.

This time she is there when he calls and apologizes for not being available earlier, explaining through a hacking cough that she is sick.

But now the interpreter has moved to another courtroom, placing Rothschild in what he describes as the “difficult position” of holding the court for someone who cannot understand what is going on.

“I hate that a guy leaves a hearing without having a clue what happened,” he says, and asks the lawyer to communicate the results of the proceedings to his client in Spanish.

After discussion, the lawyer agrees to withdraw the man’s bail petition and table it again once it can show that he has been here longer than the government thinks, which could improve his chances.

For the time being, the man is being returned to detention.

Children abound in court

A toddler’s joyful cries fill the immigration room in West Valley City as he plays with toy cars while his mother waits for her turn to appear before the judge.

Ninety minutes later, the boy is agitated and the 32-year-old Honduran woman is still waiting in court. She takes out her phone, opens YouTube and plays children’s songs in Spanish to calm her crying.

There are many children in the immigration courts, although the courts are hardly a place for children.

In Chicago, a plastic box of used books in English and Spanish is in the corner of the courtyard waiting room. But the chairs do not move and there are no changing tables in the bathrooms, which leads a mom to change the diaper of her newborn on a narrow counter between the sinks.

Many children have their own immigration cases. AP journalists saw children as young as 3 years old. They sit on wooden benches with their parents, grandparents or host families.

Teenagers scroll through smartphones; a toddler with a superhero backpack swings his devious little feet.

There are also children born in the United States with immigrant parents whom the government is seeking to expel.

The number of children in these courts has increased since the Obama administration and continues to grow under Trump, with border arrests – including many children and families – which soared in May to peak in 13 years.

Today, almost one in ten cases before the immigration courts is a child who arrived in the country without parents, according to judicial data. Since September 2018, another 118,000 cases involving parents and children have been placed in an accelerated procedure aimed at adjudicating cases within a year.

The administration has aggressively tried to slow the arrival of young migrants by separating families – a policy that was later reversed – and tightening the rules for parents to get them out of detention. But thousands still arrive every month and end up in immigration courts – sometimes into adulthood.

Crowds in the corridors

In a federal building in downtown Manhattan, the file lists extend to a second page outside the immigration courtrooms. Crowds wait their turn in the corridors to see a judge, whispering to themselves and their lawyers, pressing against the wall to let the others pass.

Security guards cross them and chastise them to stay on the side and keep the aisles clear.

Immigration judges hear 30, 50 or almost 90 cases a day. When assigning future hearing dates, immigrants are asked to return in February or March – 2023.

The country’s largest immigration charge is located in New York, spread over three different buildings. According to the Clearinghouse on Transactional Transactions at Syracuse University, one in 10 immigration trials are being conducted there.

On average, the country’s immigration records have been referred to the courts for almost two years. Many immigrants have been waiting longer, especially those who are not detained in detention centers.

With so many cases, immigrants are often double and triple booked for hearings. This can turn the immigration court into a game of high-stakes musical chairs, where being a strange man has far-reaching consequences.

Rubelio Sagastume-Cardona waited two years for a New York judge to wonder if he should get a green card.

The Guatemalan had a hearing date in May but was struck by another case. That day, he finds himself competing for his space on Justice Khan’s calendar with someone else’s case – a Sagastume-Cardona space only caught because his lawyer traded it with another client, who must now wait until 2023 for a hearing.

“It was more difficult to hear my client’s case than to argue,” said attorney W. Paul Alvarez. “It’s a little crazy.”

The protracted delays are distressing for many immigrants and their loved ones, who are anxious about the uncertainty of what will happen to their loved ones – and when.

And it’s not limited to New York. In a myriad of courtrooms, similar scenes unfold as immigrants and their attorneys throw themselves on tight schedules.

The San Francisco and Los Angeles courts each have over 60,000 cases. And the cases have been pending for more than two years on average in the courts of Arlington, Virginia, Omaha, Nebraska, according to TRAC.

Audencio Lopez applied for asylum in Boston seven years ago. The 39-year-old man left an agricultural city in Guatemala to illegally cross the border as a teenager in 1997 and quickly found a job in a landscaping business where he still works, tending the land in schools in the region. But it was not until last November that he went to the imposing Boston courthouse to find out his fate.

He brings his wife and three children to the courtroom, including a little girl who crunches onto Cheerios while sitting on his mother’s lap until his case is called.

Lopez tells the judge about his devout Christian and biblical studies, educating his children in a charter school and dreams of going to university, his fear of having to move his children to a dangerous place where they have never been .

He hopes to stay in the country under a provision for immigrants who have lived in the country more than a decade and have American children who would suffer if they left.

After about an hour of questioning, judge Lincoln Jalelian tells Lopez that he will take the matter under advisement. Government attorney has stated that she will not object to the granting of a visa to Lopez because of her “exemplary” record and community service, which means he will likely be able to stay.

But even as he dreams of the future of his family in America, Lopez admits that hope and joy are tempered by uncertainty because the status of his wife is still not resolved. She applied for asylum separately five years ago and has yet to be heard by the immigration court.

“It’s a good first step,” said Lopez a week later. He praises God, “but we hope he can show us another miracle.”

Grid view

Lawyer Nicholas Palazzo watches a presentation by a colleague from the Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center in El Paso, Texas on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Clicks on the map behind him mark the homeland of the centre’s clients. Palazzo is one of a dozen volunteer lawyers in El Paso, serving a population of 10,000 asylum seekers trapped in legal limbo in the nearby town of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Cedar Attanasio, Associated Press

Detainees lie on their bunks in their carrycots at the Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia on Friday, November 15, 2019. The rural town is approximately 140 miles southwest of Atlanta and just off the border between the state of Georgia and Alabama. The city’s 1,172 residents outnumber the roughly 1,650 male detainees who, according to reports by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, were detained in the detention center in late November. David Goldman, Associated Press

Audencio Lopez, center, who crossed the border illegally as a teenager in 1997, sits with two of his children, Anaias, 12, on the left, and Mercy, 8, on the right, in an interview with l ‘Associated Press, at their home in Lynn, Mass, Thursday, November 21, 2019. After going through the immigration court process for seven years, Lopez was informed at a court hearing last fall that the government would not object to the granting of a visa because of its “exemplary” record and community service. But Lopez admits that the family’s joy is tempered by uncertainty because his wife’s immigration status remains unresolved. Steven Senne, Associated Press

Putting pressure on the judges

A toast with jam is placed on the desk of immigration judge Ashley Tabaddor’s office in Los Angeles, half eaten after breakfast in the morning, but it’s almost lunchtime.

Eight color-coded dashboards on her computer show how close she is to meeting the targets set by the Department of Justice for the country’s 440 immigration judges. Like many, she is far from reaching the annual goal of completing files, and her dashboard is deep red.

“So far, everyone has told us that they do not meet the measure,” said Tabaddor, speaking in his capacity as president of the union of immigration judges.

Although they wear black dresses and preside over hearings, immigration judges are employees of the Department of Justice and do not have the same power or autonomy as the judges of the criminal courts.

The Trump administration has made this clear, by setting new quotas and rules for judges and subjecting them to scrutiny in order to move cases faster before clogged courts.

These measures pitted the judges against the agency in a bitter struggle. The judges’ union has asked that the courts be made independent and free from government influence. In turn, the department asked the federal labor authorities to end the union.

“All of this is frankly a psychological war,” says Tabaddor. “I have heard so many people say, ‘I have a mortgage; I have a child who needs orthodontic appliances. I do not want to fight. »»

In immigration courts, friction has wreaked havoc. Judges are overbooking schedules to try to meet quotas, while the Trump administration has limited its ability to handle cases as it sees fit, adding to the growing backlog.

Authorities have also made decisions making it more difficult for immigrants fleeing gangs or domestic violence to gain asylum, leading to more refusals and potentially more appeals.

In a glass building overlooking the Potomac River from Fall Church, Virginia, officials in the executive office of the Department of Immigration Review are trying to find ways to stay ahead of the ever-growing backlog.

They add interpreters in Spanish and Mandarin, judges and clerks. They have created special centers to handle video hearings of immigrants on the US-Mexico border, while small towns like Boise, Idaho, which were once served by itinerant judges, are now only video.

They switch to an electronic system to try to put an end to the piles of paper files hoisted in and out of the courtrooms.

The whole effort is a quest for efficiency, although director James McHenry acknowledges “that we are always overwhelmed” by the new cases.

The agency hopes that the tightening of the system will make procedures more efficient, while remaining fair to all. “We are trying to break the false dichotomy between right and effective,” he says.