Immerse: Take CFL-free agents

There are many shots that are made during the CFL Free Agency, but for players and teams, it’s all about the goal on the sidelines.

Rumors proliferate in the days leading up to the market opening. It’s fun to see the new pairings and see how each franchise is approaching the signing phase. The negotiation phase – known as the legal manipulation window – gave an insight into who might fit when the actual offerings were released on Tuesday at 12:00 noon Eastern Time.

The agency CFL free always provides surprises and there is already a lot going on behind the scenes. Let’s go through the most fascinating informed speculations.

Highly productive Dylan Wynn is an underestimated CFL all-star who is a pending free agent. Wynn produced a Micah Johnson season in 2019 and led all central defense lines with 11 sacks. Last year, Johnson counted 14 sacks to become the league’s highest-paid defensive player with $ 250,000.

The 26-year-old Wynn earned $ 91,000 when he was a major troublemaker in a Ticats defense that allowed a league low of 344 points and won a franchise season record of 15 games. Wynn should be able to easily double his salary and then some on the new contract. Hamilton remains an option, but the Argos, Redblacks, Riders and Lions are high on Wynn.

Although Johnson had a lower sack total than expected in Saskatchewan, the expanded analysis in the football operations department showed clear data. Johnson was doubled for over 80 percent of the field snaps for the riders. Despite the attention that Johnson received from opposing crimes, he made 26 tackles and four sacks while allowing linebackers Derrick Moncrief, Solomon Elimimian and Cameron Judge to be free and play.

The 31-year-old has volunteers. The B.C. Lions are seriously interested in getting Johnson to the left coast. To the east, Toronto has money free for a D-line anchor, and Ottawa could chase Johnson if he doesn’t land in Saskatchewan.

Cleyon Laing took part in the Toronto Raptors game with Willie Jefferson at the Scotiabank Arena on Saturday night when the Argos tried to tie the 29-year-old, who made a career after seven sacks. Several bidders, including the Redblacks and Lions, are likely to call Laing, and a high price will be charged for his signature – possibly north of $ 200,000.

J.R. Tavai could be the best value you can find for a pass rushing item. Former Tennessee Titan announced his arrival in the CFL with 49 tackles, seven sacks and three forced fumbles for Ottawa. He earned at least $ 55,000 a year ago, and most teams should check in. Montreal desires Tavai, but the connection between Redblacks’ former head coach Rick Campbell and Lions general manager Ed Hervey at the University of Southern California seems to be an ideal complement to the West Coast child.

Courtesy of J.C. Abbott from 3DownNation, here are selected bag numbers since 2014.

Willie Jefferson – 43

Odell Willis – 52

Shawn Lemon – 61

John Bowman – 63

Charleston Hughes – 76

Passport enthusiasts have priority, especially when Jefferson and Ja’Gared Davis sign again in Winnipeg and Hamilton, respectively. Lemon has had 20 sacks in 32 games over the past two seasons. Hervey traded for Lemon two years in a row and 18 of these QB takedowns came for the Lions. There is still juice in his legs and those who do not land will hunt lemon.

Larry Dean was a goal for the Redblacks prior to signing the most outstanding defensive player in the East Division 2018 in Edmonton last February. If Dean doesn’t come back east, the riders, eskimos and lions are in the mix. Dean is an absolute stallion and an absolute professional who is definitely worth the investment.

25-year-old Patrick Levels is unanimously recognized by CFL employees as the best strong linebacker in the league. The East Division’s all-star showed up in Montreal last season with 86 tackles, five sacks and two forced fumbles.

Levels has outstanding metrics: 4.45 40-yard speeds, 39-inch verticals, and 20 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. He is more than fast enough to run with receivers, plays with explosive ball skills and is strong against the run. It is surprising that the Alouettes allow the most athletic levels to enter the free market, but the salary caps created by Kavis Reed made it difficult for him to keep him.

After Levels earned $ 100,000 in 2019, a significant increase is planned. Don Unamba was the highest paid SAM a year ago at $ 140,000. Levels could easily command dollars beyond that total. The Ticats are fans of levels and the Redblacks have a local need while the Bombers and Lions report to the NFL caliber talent.

Although the aforementioned Unamba was stolen and missed six games for Edmonton, he filled the statistics sheet with 43 tackles, six sacks, two forced fumbling and an interception. Unamba is connected to Ottawa, where the reigning linebacker Anthony Cioffi is a pending free agent. Hamilton, Winnipeg or B.C.

Attacking, Derel Walker is the main prize. The Argos tried to re-sign the slot machine, which has three seasons of 1,000 meters in length on its resume. Pinball Clemons loves his demeanor and skills. B.C. Quarterback Mike Reilly would like to be with Walker again. However, there is an under the radar stealth feel for Walkers’ other suitors. Maybe Hamilton or Ottawa could come out of the dark to grab the dynamic passport.

