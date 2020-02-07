Immediately after graduation may not be the best time to go in between years: here’s why

A smarter time to start a gap year would be between high school and secondary education. It has been popular for a while to take a gap year before you go to college. This is something that is done a lot in the UK, but according to Quartz, some people who live in the USA have done it. The publication states that Malia Obama decided to go to Harvard a year later than her proposed start date, so that she could “take a gap year.”

It is absolutely tempting to want to say goodbye to school for a year and get the chance to travel or even work in another city or country. Research would even show that it is a good idea: you can save some money, see another part of the world, and you will not feel the intense pressure to go from high school to college / university.

There are many reasons why going to school is still a smart choice. But here’s why right after graduation may not be the best time to take a gap year. Go for college / university instead.

Then not everyone can have the right to travel for a year

It sounds great to be able to travel for a year, get the chance to visit different cities in Europe or the destination you dream of and put it on your list. And it would definitely be nice to have saved enough of summer jobs to finance it yourself.

But unless you come from a rich background or your family has agreed to give you the money for your gap year, chances are that not everyone can afford to travel for a year immediately after completing high school. According to Year Out Group: “For financial reasons, 22% of the students think that they cannot commit to an annual exit and only 10% of the students financed their own interim year.”

It seems a better idea to go to school, work in the summer and save as much as possible and concentrate on learning, have the real university experience and find out what you want to do next. Not taking a gap year does not mean that you will never get the chance to travel. There will always be a lot of time to use your wanderlust.

You can still travel if you go to school immediately

Another reason why a gap year is not the best thing to take after graduation is that it may not even be necessary. You can still travel while going to school by going abroad for a year, semester or summer. This is a cool way to get the best of both worlds: being able to see another place while still working toward your degree. And it looks really good on a resume and it is something that distinguishes you when applying and applying.

Many schools have really great programs. For example, Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, Canada has a really unique program where students go to England for their first year. This takes place at The Bader International Study Center at Kasteel Herstmonceux. You go to Queen’s for another three years.

A summer abroad is also a magical way to get university credit while experiencing a different culture. Boston University has an “Argentina Cultural Studies Program” where students take two courses and an internship and study at the University of Palermo in Buenos Aires. Instead of taking a gap year, waiting for a summer abroad is also fun to look forward to.

You may lose some motivation

The last reason why taking a gap year right after graduation might not be the best idea? You may lose some motivation, and it may be something that you will eventually regret.

Rasmussen.edu said best: “The danger of a gap year is that it can be a gap year. Some students who intend to go back to college can be sidelined by jobs they didn’t really want or consume Netflix for months. “

If your goal is to get a university education, an intermediate year may not be your best choice to achieve that. If you fall in love with travel and want to keep doing it and keep postponing back to school, it may never seem like the right time to go to college or university.

Although it may seem like a gap year before studying is a great idea, it may not work for everyone, and there are many reasons why studying / studying right away is still a smart choice. From keeping track of your motivation and inspiration to get your education to exploring other options such as a year or summer abroad, you can still go to school and also make some nice trips.

