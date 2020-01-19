Immediate reaction to Conor McGregor's victory

The world of MMA got the biggest shot in the arm so far in 2020 when former UFC champion Conor McGregor returned.

McGregor stormed out of the gates after Donald Cerrone and took first place at UFC 246 in just 40 seconds.

The performance sparked a wave of emotion in McGregor, participants and social media.

“Notorious” scored his first win since 2016 and the second fastest end of his career after only his featherweight win over Jose Aldo in 13 seconds.

He does it! This place is going crazy! @TheNotoriousMMA is BACK, ladies and gentlemen! pic.twitter.com/feImVYm16g

– Submission Radio (@SubmissionRadio) January 19, 2020

Conor McGregor fires the beginning of the end on Cowboy with a head butt. Poetic. # UFC246

– Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) January 19, 2020

T-Mobile breaks out for @TheNotoriousMMA! # UFC246 pic.twitter.com/NJTMq5ineN

– Submission Radio (@SubmissionRadio) January 19, 2020

As if he hadn’t missed any time.

Notorious.

Conor overcomes his previous losses and wins at # UFC246 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/37nNhiNEe2

– Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 19, 2020

THE NOTORIOUS IS COMING BACK 👑 # UFC246 pic.twitter.com/S2KlC3iQVq

– SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 19, 2020

Eyes on the price? 👀 @ GamebredFighter # UFC246 pic.twitter.com/B0mHGJvUvi

– UFC (@ufc) January 19, 2020

HOMECOMING. @ TheNotoriousMMA # UFC246 pic.twitter.com/HVxPgJ8dN5

– UFC (@ufc) January 19, 2020

Is that the real Conor McGregor? The concentrated, extremely talented #ConorMcGregor that we haven’t seen against Khabib? # UFC246

– Dana Becker (@ DanaBecker) January 19, 2020

Incredible. Conor McGregor definitely destroys Cowboy Cerrone. Left headbutt that looked almost partially blocked ROCKED Cowboy. Never came close to recovery. More shots followed, but Cowboy was done IMMEDIATELY. Impressive. Impressive. Impressive.

– Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN), January 19, 2020

Check out FightLine on The Mix for a full summary of the event, including results and more. And stay up to date here for the latest and latest news from the UFC and the rest of the sport of mixed martial arts.

UFC 246 results

Conor McGregor def. Donald Cerrone on TKO (strikes) on: 40 of round 1

Holly Holm def. Raquel Pennington by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Aleksei Oleinik def. Maurice Greene via Submission (Armbar) at 4:38 from Round 2

Brian Kelleher def. Ode Osbourne via Submission (Guillotine Choke) at 2:49 from Round 1

Carlos Diego Ferreira def. Anthony Pettis on submission (neck crank) at 1:46 from round 2

Roxanne Modafferi def. Maycee Barber by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Sodiq Yusuff def. Andre Fili on unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Askar Askarov defeats Tim Elliott by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Drew Dober def. Nasrat Haqparast on TKO (strikes) at 1:10 from round 1

Aleksa Camur defeated Justin Ledet by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Sabina defeated Mazo. JJ Aldrich on split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)