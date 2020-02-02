Immaculate Reception appointed top game of NFL in the first 100 years

MIAMI – It helps to change the destiny of an ever-suppressed franchise.

And now the Immaculate Reception has been named the NFL 100 Greatest Moment in competition history.

The game was chosen after a long vote, starting with fans who identified the top moment in their team history. Steelers fans chose the Immaculate Reception, which helped the team win its first play-off game in its history in 1972.

From there, the field was reduced to 32 plays, with the Immaculate Reception being the best.

The game immediately became a point of contention – and joy in Pittsburgh – when it came late in a Divisions playoff game against the Raiders with the Steelers 7-6 behind, Terry Bradshaw escaped the pressure and fired a downfield pass that was meant to run back Frenchy Fuqua.

Fuqua was hit when the ball arrived by Raiders back defensively Jack Tatum and the ball went backwards where he was caught inches from the turf Franco Harris on the run. Harris shot along the sidelines for a game-winning touchdown.

The Raiders’ proposition was that the ball had first hit Fuqua, which would have made an illegal game according to the rules of the time. Some also claimed that the ball had touched the turf at Three Rivers Stadium before it was caught by Harris.

It was tagged by a caller later that week as the “Immaculate Reception” Myron Copenightly radio show.

But the piece stood as a touchdown and is now recognized as the largest in the history of the competition.

