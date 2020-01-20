IMF: Low rates and reduced trade tension to promote world growth paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Even in the United States, the IMF anticipates a slowdown in growth from 2.3 percent in 2019 to two percent this year and 1.7 percent in 2021, partly because the boost given to the economy by President Donald Trump’s tax cuts in 2017 has diminished.

According to the report, economic growth in Canada is expected to be 1.8 percent in 2020 and 2021, unchanged from the October forecasts.

The Chinese economy will continue to slow down, the IMF predicts – from 6.1 percent last year to six percent in 2020 and 5.8 percent next year. Although the Chinese economy is likely to benefit from the ceasefire with the United States, Beijing continues to manage a difficult transition away from rapid economic growth based on often wasteful and debt-driven investments to slower but steady growth based on spending by the growing middle class of the country. .

Similarly, Japan’s economic growth, hampered by an aging workforce, is expected to slow from one percent last year to 0.7 percent this year to 0.5 percent next year.

Collective growth in the 19 countries using the euro is expected to gradually improve: 1.2 percent in 2019, 1.3 percent in 2020 and 1.4 percent in 2021.

The global forecast of the IMF is slightly more gloomy than the previous one that published it in October, mainly due to an expected sharp slowdown in India: the seventh largest economy in the world is expected to grow 5.8 percent this year, compared to the seven percent that the IMF had expected in October and 6.5 percent in 2021, compared to a previously predicted 7.4 percent. Moreover, problems in the financial sector have reduced creditworthiness, which has reduced consumer spending in India.

Paul Wiseman, The Associated Press