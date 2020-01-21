IMF downgrade of growth prospects increases the pressure on Modi in India

NEW DELHI – A decision by the International Monetary Fund to lower its economic growth forecast for India increases the pressure on Indian policy Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Opposition leaders and economists on Tuesday blamed the government for not delivering on promises to reform the economy and keep growth on track.

On Monday, the IMF lowered its growth forecast for the current financial year from 4.8% in the past financial year to 4.8%. It said India’s slowing growth was the biggest obstacle to the global growth forecast over the past two years.

Government officials have not yet responded to the downgrade, but have taken various measures to stimulate growth.

The main opposition party said the government of Modi has lost “the confidence of the Indians” and “of the global community when it comes to the economy.”

Palaniappan Chidambaram, a former finance minister and senior congress party leader, said the IMF review was a “reality check” for the Modi government and that even 4.8% might reflect a “shop window” .

Ministry of Finance officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on how the government plans to respond to the IMF downgrade.

Just a few years ago, India was the fastest growing major economy. But that momentum has been greatly delayed due to stress in the financial sector, slow demand in rural areas and weak lending activity, the IMF chief economist, Gita Gopinath, told New Delhi Television.

The economy grew at an annual rate of 4.5% in the July-September quarter, the slowest pace in six quarters. That followed several major shocks from the Modi government, including a massive demonetization in 2016, causing huge hardships for millions of people, depending on a predominantly money-based economy, and the introduction of a new goods and services tax in 2017.

Dr. Pronab Sen, former chief economic adviser and director of the India program of the International Growth Center of the London School of Economics, said the IMF’s prediction shows that the economic downturn is fairly real.

“This indicates that the current business mood and economic stability in the country are a concern,” Sen said.

Initial national income advance estimates released by a government agency earlier this month showed that India’s growth could fall to an 11-year low of 5% in the current fiscal year, which ends in March, mainly due to the weak production and construction.

It is expected that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will include more infrastructure and rural areas spending in a budget that will be presented to Parliament in February.

Sheikh Saaliq, The Associated Press