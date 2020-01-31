Images of non-released “Star Wars” TV shows online

Today, the Star Wars galaxy is more like the alternative universes of Star Wars. Every few days it seems that we catch a glimpse of a Star Wars that could have been, or perhaps exists in, another dimension. Weeks after Colin Trevorrow’s original script for Star Wars: Episode IX appeared online – briefly followed by concept art from his vision of the film, which would be called Duel of the Fates – we have footage of a famous non-released chapter of Star Wars history.

It was called Star Wars: Underworld and when it was conceived it was planned as the very first live-action Star Wars television series. George Lucas announced the show in 2005 and was personally involved in its development. Probably somewhere near 50 scripts were written for the proposed show, which would have been set between Revenge of the Sith and A new hope. After years of development, the show was demolished because it would have been too expensive to make.

This week, a few minutes of Underworld test footage from securities company Stargate Studios appeared on YouTube. (Their other work includes Doctor Who and The Walking Dead.) Although some of these images have apparently been available online before, this is the first time that most people see it:

Although clearly not as polished as the Star Wars films, the images have an interesting look – sort of Blade Runner meets Star Wars. Although Lucas played for years with Underworld and other TV ideas – including animating an entire season of Star Wars: Detours that was never broadcast – he never made his big Star Wars show before selling Lucas film to Disney in 2012. action Star Wars show would not appear until last fall, when The Mandalorian debuted on Disney +.

Gallery – Every Star Wars movie ranked from worst to best:

.