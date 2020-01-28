Images and specifications Leak for the second foldable phone from Samsung

This site can earn partner commissions through the links on this page. Terms of Use.

We have heard rumors that the second foldable phone from Samsung could debut soon, and a new leak contains all the details and press photos. The Galaxy Z Flip has more in common with the upcoming Moto Razr than with Samsung’s 2019 Galaxy Fold. It is a clamshell device with a large folding OLED on the inside. Unlike many 2020 phones, it is reportedly not supporting 5G networks.

When the Galaxy Z Flip is closed, it looks like the old flip phones – it’s a smooth, glossy square with a small OLED ticker display. There is also a fingerprint sensor mounted on the side. Instead of a keyboard and a small display on the inside, you get a huge 6.7-inch flexible OLED. WinFuture claims that this panel will clock at 2636 x 1080. You can also see the small perforation at the top for the front camera. When opened, the screen has a ratio of 22: 9, which means extremely high. There are a few 21: 9 phones, and they have been weird for a long time. The device is 7.2 mm thick when open. Closed it is approximately 15.3 mm.

Some previous leaks have claimed that this phone will use a new ultra-thin flexible glass, which can be a significant improvement over other foldable phones. The plastic used on the Galaxy Fold and Moto Razr is very soft, so it is more likely to scratch than a glass screen. Motorola also spent years developing its Razr hinge, which prevents a deep crease in the center of the screen. A glass screen should reduce the appearance of a fold without the nice hinge. The leak also claims that you can put the Galaxy Z Flip on a table with the display propped somewhere between 70 and 110 degrees.

The outside of the phone has two cameras, reportedly both 12MP. One is a standard wide angle and the other is ultra wide with a field of view of 123 degrees. The camera in the hole punch is only 10 MP.

The Galaxy Z Flip is an advanced phone, but does not have the same specifications as most 2020 flagships. It stays with the 2019 Snapdragon 855+ instead of the 865. The newer Qualcomm chip requires a 5G modem, so it looks like the Galaxy Z Flip is only 4G. You also get 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, both in the ballpark of Samsung’s flagship telephones. However, the battery can be a problem. The Galaxy Z Flip has only 3,300 mAh capacity and support for 15 W fast charging.

The leak claims that the Galaxy Z Flip will appear at the Unpacked event from Samsung on February 14. The new leak claims a price of € 1500, but rumors also indicate a possible AT&T launch in the US with a price tag of $ 1,400.

