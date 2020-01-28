Images and specifications Leak for the second foldable phone from Samsung

We have heard rumors that the second foldable phone from Samsung could debut soon, and a new leak contains all the details and press photos. The Galaxy Z Flip has more in common with the upcoming Moto Razr than with Samsung’s 2019 Galaxy Fold. It is a clamshell device with a large folding OLED on the inside. Unlike many 2020 phones, it is reportedly not supporting 5G networks.

When the Galaxy Z Flip is closed, it looks like the old flip phones – it’s a smooth, glossy square with a small OLED ticker display. There is also a fingerprint sensor mounted on the side. Instead of a keyboard and a small display on the inside, you get a huge 6.7-inch flexible OLED. WinFuture claims that this panel will clock at 2636 x 1080. You can also see the small perforation at the top for the front camera. When opened, the screen has a ratio of 22: 9, which means extremely high. There are a few 21: 9 phones, and they have been weird for a long time. The device is 7.2 mm thick when open. Closed it is approximately 15.3 mm.

Some previous leaks have claimed that this phone will use a new ultra-thin flexible glass, which can be a significant improvement over other foldable phones. The plastic used on the Galaxy Fold and Moto Razr is very soft, so it is more likely to scratch than a glass screen. Motorola also spent years developing its Razr hinge, which prevents a deep crease in the center of the screen. A glass screen should reduce the appearance of a fold without the nice hinge. The leak also claims that you can put the Galaxy Z Flip on a table with the display propped somewhere between 70 and 110 degrees.

The outside of the phone has two cameras, reportedly both 12MP. One is a standard wide angle and the other is ultra wide with a field of view of 123 degrees. The camera in the hole punch is only 10 MP.

The Galaxy Z Flip is an advanced phone, but does not have the same specifications as most 2020 flagships. It stays with the 2019 Snapdragon 855+ instead of the 865. The newer Qualcomm chip requires a 5G modem, so it looks like the Galaxy Z Flip is only 4G. You also get 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, both in the ballpark of Samsung’s flagship telephones. However, the battery can be a problem. The Galaxy Z Flip has only 3,300 mAh capacity and support for 15 W fast charging.

The leak claims that the Galaxy Z Flip will appear at the Unpacked event from Samsung on February 14. The new leak claims a price of € 1500, but rumors also indicate a possible AT&T launch in the US with a price tag of $ 1,400.

