Patryk Klimala has arrived in Glasgow to undergo a medical examination on Monday and to sign for Celtic.

The player has been connected to the club last week, with reports in Poland during the weekend that made it clear that Celtic had returned for the player after the first interest earlier this window.

This has resulted in a compensation between Celtic and his current party Jagiellonia Białystok as quoted by RecordSport.

The 21-year-old striker has already agreed on personal conditions and medical technology stands in the way of everything.

Patryk, assuming he knew the medicine, becomes Celtic’s first sign of the transfer window and puts an end to Neil Lennon’s pursuit of a striker.

The Irishman has made it clear that he needed more back-up when it comes to the front line. At the age of 21, Patryk cannot be greeted as the finished article, but you expect Nicky Hammond and the Celtic scouts to have done their homework.