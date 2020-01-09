I'm totally fascinated by Bugatti's Instagram comments

Loading...

Instagram has evolved over the years from this little corner of the Internet where people weren’t constantly trying to fake it into this big corner of the Internet where everyone is paid to fake it. But there are still some bright spots, like the comment areas of brand accounts like Bugatti.

See, as you scroll past the “top” comments on Instagram, which are always either a series of random, commendable emojis or a single word like “YAAAS” or “QUEEN” from verified users, it is starting to get fun.

Take this recent Bugatti post teasing an upcoming car that is definitely not another variant of the Chiron:

Once you’ve left all of the heart-eye emoji comments on the post above, start dealing with the good, such as an absurd amount of spam comments on cryptocurrency and the following:

Big

I WAKE UP IN A NEW BUGATTI

Ooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo CAWWWWWWWW CAWWWWWWWW CAWWWWWW

BUGATTI FULL PERFORMANCE💯

The animal unleashes🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

To melt me

Yeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeees OMGGGGGGG OW MAAAAAAH GAAAAAAHHHHD 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯🔥🔥🔥🔥

No way. I want to take it off with my eyes! 😍🔥

I have what you created here, I am this spirit. I am this message. I am the world

But who can buy one of them? Bugatti also has to think about the poor and build cars that they can buy

And the only comment that really matters:

Damn, you’re going to build tanks in 2020

Except for this last one, I can’t write any of these comments for my whole life. Just close your eyes for a second and imagine you see a photo of a car under a sheet. Then you consciously decide to enter and submit the words “I want to take it off with my eyes!” Or “BUGATTI FULL POWER”.

Yes. Not so easy.

I gave up Instagram a bit because everything I roll past is either an actual Instagram ad or a person posting their own ad on Instagram because the protein smoothie influencer’s money is really just the thing. But I found my new place and this place is right here in Bugatti’s Instagram comments.

