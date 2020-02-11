“I’m still young”: Millie Bobby Brown criticizes her appearance

Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown became the advertising character of a well-known lens brand. Many believed that with her first appearance she tried to respond to criticism of her appearance

California, United States – Millie Bobby Brown, at the age of 15, became the focus of criticism for the change she saw in her Look like her has grown.

Now she became an employee of MBB x Vogue Eyewear, a brand of eyewear with designs from the 90s, but what caught the attention of some was the first lines she mentioned in advertising.

I’m Millie Bobby Brown, not everything has changed since they last saw me. I am a girl, but I am not female, I am young. “

These words left more than one fan aware of the intentions of the actress by saying that because they see it as answer comments about her age and what she seems

