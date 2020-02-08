“I’m still trembling:” Tornado hit Charlotte daycare, owner rescued children within minutes of impact

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A quick-minded day care owner came into action when she saw that a tornado would come down in her neighborhood – saving the children in the nick of time.

“I was terrified,” said Sherri Wellman. “I’m still shaking and overwhelmed.”

Storms not only destroyed Wellman’s home in South Charlotte, but it also serves as daycare for five children under 2 years of age.

“We were watching the news,” Wellman said. “We saw that the tornado would apparently hit Providence High School within three minutes, and Providence High School is right here. I had two babies in my conservatory. She threw them in my son’s arms. Walked to the playroom. My husband and I grabbed the others. “

To say that this was a close call is an understatement. She said three minutes later that the roof collapsed on top of where five babies had slept.

“My husband was still on his way out when he said the tree hit the playroom,” Wellman said.

They were together in one of the few areas that were not hit.

“I thanked God that they were alive,” Wellman said.

Sara Wright received a text message about what happened and left work. She was speechless when she saw the house and her daughter, Madelyn, unharmed.

“It was probably the best thing I’ve ever felt in my life to hug her again and then hug Sherri, because her family saved our children,” Wright said. “Tomorrow we celebrate that she is 1, which is a miracle that she is here to do that.”

