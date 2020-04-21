‘I’m really thankful:’ Tom Barrett to be sworn in for fifth phrase as Milwaukee mayor

MILWAUKEE — Mayor Tom Barrett will consider the mayoral oath of office, as administered by Choose Joe Donald, at his dwelling on Tuesday, April 21.

Tom Barrett acquired yet another phrase as the mayor of Milwaukee — by defeating Condition Sen. Lena Taylor 63% to 37% in results unveiled Monday, April 13 soon after the April 7 election.

This race was identified as reasonably early. But it took virtually two several hours for results in the mayor’s race to even clearly show up. At the time they did, it was a swift gain for Barrett.

Barrett’s margin of victory was wider than the gap between the candidates in February for the duration of the most important election.

This will be Barrett’s fifth consecutive expression as mayor in the city. He has managed practically 70% of the vote the past 3 moments he was elected.

“I’m extremely thankful to the folks of our community for giving me this chance. I adore the city. I really like the people today of the town and I appreciate this job,” Barrett explained. “It’s genuinely a thrill of a life span to go on making an attempt to get our metropolis back again to normalcy. That’s obviously the range a single goal proper now. But we’re going to get through this. We’re likely to get as a result of this and I know it’s a difficult time.”

