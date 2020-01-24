I'm obsessed with 'The Circle' and its ridiculous language assistant

By now, you’ve probably heard of The Circle – the reality show where people who are isolated in their homes fight for a top prize of $ 100,000 based solely on the personalities of their social media.

Players can only interact through the voice assistant through private messages, group chats, interactive games, and status updates. In each episode, they rate each other based on photos and these interactions.

In essence, you want to be the most popular. In this way you have the privilege of choosing someone from the circle.

I have to admit that I was very emotionally involved in this show. (Our entertainment reporter Ali Foreman is not a big fan.)

And while most people on the internet respond to the funny cast, the accidental change of action, and the stupid quotes, I’m here to discuss only one thing and one thing: the circle app. And how ridiculous this “voice assistant” really is.

“Circle, show me how it works”

Twenty minutes after the beginning of the first episode of The Circle, I couldn’t help but blurt out: “THERE IS NO POSSIBILITY THAT VOICE AID HAS ADVANCED SO MORE” in my empty bedroom.

Recordings of me in my bed wondering what the hell is going on with this very advanced voice assistant.

Image: Courtesy of Netflix

Circle needs little help to understand commands like “Show me the photo in the top right” if there are multiple photos in the top right or to identify emoji based on very vague descriptions.

Sure, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa have come a long way. But I recently asked my Google Home about the best Thai restaurants near me and instead started listing the best tire shops near me.

So you can imagine why I was a little suspicious of Circle’s advanced language assistant. I was pretty annoying Netflix to get an answer to the technology behind the Circle app, but they didn’t move, so I switched on my Nancy Drew instead.

How players use the Circle app

Let’s start with the interaction of the players with the app.

In the first episode they are told that it is a “voice activated system”. Similar to how we would say “Hey Google”, every person says “Hey, Circle” to trigger the voice assistant.

All tabs !!

Image: Netflix / screenshot

There are tabs on the side for browsing. They work as follows:

Home tab: Shows you a list of all players currently in the circle.

Messages tab: For private messages and group chats.

lightning rod: Here you can see the status updates of everyone (yes, like on Facebook).

Profile tab: How to view a person’s profile photo and personal information.

Album: Saves all selfies, group pictures.

Reviews: Perhaps the most nerve-wracking tab, but here everyone can see how he’s ranked this week.

Games: Every now and then the team can play a fun little game to bring them all together, but also to tear them apart easily.

Whenever you want to switch to a particular tab, all you have to do is tell Circle which tab you want to switch to.

In the meantime, those who are selected from the circle are immediately excluded from the app. That is, they cannot use any of the features, including the ability to send messages to people.

Navigate in a circle

The funny part is that unlike Google Home or Amazon Alexa, players aren’t limited to specific phrases or vocabulary to navigate the app.

For those of you who don’t have a voice assistant connected to your TV, you have to phrase the actions in a certain way so that they fully understand you. These can range from “Alexa, change the channel to …” or “Hey Google, turn my TV on”. None of these commands differ from person to person.

But at Circle it’s absolutely free for everyone. Nobody follows any rules!

Let’s start with the time when Miranda created her profile.

She says to Circle: “Show me the photo at the bottom right where I have short hair.” The voice assistant pulls it up immediately. Then she says, “I really love this photo when I’m kneeling on the rock. Let’s choose that as the second photo.” And as expected, the app understands this immediately.

Miranda tells the circle and the circle whatever she wants and understands everything.

Image: Courtesy of Netflix

The same kind of behavior continues in all other forms.

Just like when Sean said, “Here’s a photo of me,” and Circle knew exactly which photo to pull up. Or another time when Ed looks at Sean’s profile and says, “Circle, take the picture of Sean in the red dress with the polka dots.”

The red polka dot dress is definitely something a voice assistant would understand 100 percent.

A beautiful painting of Sean’s red polka dot bikini.

Image: Courtesy of Netflix

Messaging within the circle

After talking to colleagues, the little things we noticed (i.e., spelling) made it clear that someone had to type behind the TV while the players were talking on their microphones.

While writing this story I received a short message with a link to the tweet below. The show’s creator confirmed to Vulture that our theory is true.

While the voice assistant appears to be recording commands or messages automatically, show creator Tim Harcourt explained that the producers behind the scenes have the task of manually transcribing what the players say.

Messaging is the only time that we find consistency in the voice assistant. To start texting, everyone has to say “message” followed by “send” when they are done.

The central element of the show is to watch how everyone speaks to each other on The Circle News. And even though the content is hilarious, it was even funnier to see how the voice-to-text was interpreted. And now knowing that there are actually people behind the screen makes it even funnier.

Shooby Snack sends sweet messages to all his friends in circle chat.

Image: Courtesy of Netflix

There were episodes where the word “yes” was spelled differently (yes, yes, etc.) or at other times when players like Sammie pulled out their words and Circle only emphasized what it thought was necessary: ​​”Tell us” pleeeeeeeaseeeeee “or” goooooood morninggggg “

In one episode, Ed instructed Circle to delete words by saying, “Get rid of the (word) man” while writing a message to Joey. In another episode, Sean states that she wants “HEY HEY HEY” in uppercase, but three exclamation points appear next to it, which is likely due to the inflection in her voice interpreted by the person who typed.

The only realistic interpretation was when Circle “kiki” (as in a social gathering) typed in as “key key” what I would expect from Google Assistant. But it is also an indication of how old the producer is behind the screen.

Now let’s talk about emoji. There was a time when Sammi wanted to pull up the hugging face emoji so that she imitated her hands to the camera and said: “emoji with your hands.” And this time when Ed asked if there was a “Rock’n’Roll” Emoji and it appeared magically.

But the BEST was from the only Joey. To end the Flirty Convo with Miranda, he said (literally): “Strong Purple Guy, SEND.” At this point, Circle immediately identified this as an eggplant emoji.

Maybe the moment Joey sent the strong purple guy Emoji.

Image: Courtesy of Netflix

Imagine Siri could only interpret each emoji based on your description. For example “the nerdy emoji with glasses” or “the smiley with a party hat and confetti”. I wish this was possible, but there is absolutely no way.

My last thoughts

First of all, I want everyone who made it through this journey with me to understand that I know that this show shouldn’t be taken seriously. And I would have liked to know that I am absolutely obsessed with the concept and the cast.

But it is difficult to ignore low-budget technology when you know that it is possible to play until a certain point in time. Do I expect Netflix to come back in season 2 with voice recognition? Absolutely not. However, I hope that they find ways to make it less obvious that there is a literal human in a production room trying to transcribe all messages as quickly as possible.

It’s a mystery how players trigger all other functions (like checking profiles, setting status updates, viewing albums, etc.). I wonder if a producer does that on site and how much is done in post-production.

I will give Circle, there is really hardly any delay.

However, I stand by the fact that a touchscreen display wouldn’t be a terrible idea. Or maybe you can use some gesture controls. I mean, there’s no denying that it won’t make TV very entertaining.

Nevertheless, I will definitely receive an email from Netflix with the following message soon:

BRENDA was excluded from the circle.