I'm in love with my wife's sister and I agreed to be her sperm donor - The Sun

BEST DEIDRE: MY wife has agreed that I should be her sister’s sperm donor so that she can have the baby she longs for, but she has no idea that I have been in love with her sister for years.

I’m 45. My wife is 41. We have two boys. Both times my wife immediately got pregnant without any problems.

I can't stop thinking about my wife's sister.

Since then we have been careful with the use of birth control because we believe our family is complete.

My sister-in-law is 37. I told her a while back how I feel about her. She said she was flattered but would never injure her sister.

Now my wife has devised this plan for me to conceive a child with her sister, I am worried about what it would all lead to.

DEIDRE SAYS: You are right to worry.

There are all kinds of disadvantages to being a sperm donor without proper controls, let alone all the confused feelings that you would inevitably have here.

Be convinced that this is not a sensible way for your sister-in-law to find a father for a child.

Suggest that she review the available information on sperm donation through the Human Fertilization and Embryology Authority (hfea.gov.uk). Meanwhile, focus on strengthening your marriage.

