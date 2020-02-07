“I’m gay” – Phillip Schofield thanks his wife for supporting emotional explanations

The presenter of This Morning told his millions of fans the news on Friday

This morning guest Phillip Schofield has told fans that he is gay in an emotional statement on his Instagram account.

The TV star, 57 – who has been married to Stephanie Lowe for 27 years – said: “You never know what’s going on in someone’s apparently perfect life, what problems they’re struggling with, or the state of their well-being – and so won you do not know what has consumed me in recent years. With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have become aware of the fact that I am gay. “

He further said: “This is something that has caused many heartbreaking conversations at home. I have been married to Steph for almost 27 years and we have two beautiful adult daughters, Molly and Ruby. My family has kept me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, throttle me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion. But still I can’t sleep and there have been some very dark moments. “

“My inner conflict contrasts with an outside world that has changed so much for the better. Rightly gay is nowadays a reason to celebrate and to be proud. Yes, I feel pain and confusion, but that is only because of the pain that I inflict on my family. “

Phillip met Stephanie while working as a BBC production assistant and he worked for BBC children’s television. They have two daughters together, Ruby, 24 and Molly, 27, and the shock announcement comes a few weeks before the couple’s 27th wedding anniversary on March 30.

“Steph has been incredible – I love her so much. She is the kindest soul I have ever met. My girls are amazing in their love, hugs and encouraging words of comfort. Both mine and Steph’s entire families have stunned me with their love, immediate acceptance, and support. Of course they are worried about Steph, but I know they will brag both of us. My friends are the best, especially Holly, who has been so kind and wise – and hugged me while I sobbed on her shoulder. I couldn’t hope to work with more great, supportive teams at ITV, “Phillip continued in the statement.

Fans praised the host for his honesty and “Phillip Schofield” soon started trending on Twitter. “His co-host Holly Willoughby uploaded a nice photo of the couple on Instagram this morning on Instagram and the caption:” Never been more proud of my friend than today. “

In the statement, too, the star said: “Every day this morning, I am in awe of those we meet who have been brave and open to face their truth – so now it’s my turn to share mine. This will probably all come as a surprise and I understand, but only by facing this, by being honest, can I hope to find peace in my mind and a way forward. “

He added: “Be friendly, especially to my family.”

Phillip appeared on Friday this morning to address the statement. He said: “We always remain a family. We always call ourselves four. “