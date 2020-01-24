“I was optimistic that I could win. I thought, “Okay, finish this now.” I really didn’t think I’d lose that game, “Williams said about her way of thinking after she forced a third set.

She started crediting Wang but eventually shifted to criticizing herself for not playing well enough to win.

“I didn’t come back like Serena. Frankly, if we were honest with ourselves, I would lose that game,” Williams said. “I can’t play like that. I can literally no longer do that. It is unprofessional. It is not cool. “

This was hardly the only meaningful – and unexpected – result on day 5: hours later, the 15-year sensation Coco Gauff became the youngest player to eliminate a defending champion at a Grand Slam tournament since 1991 by beating Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-4.

Gauff took advantage of Osaka’s countless mistakes to reach the fourth round of her Australian Open debut.

Williams broke into the final after more than 2 1/2 hours and ended the match with a backhand in the net. That was her 27th unforced error on the backhand side, part of a total of 56 abuses. Wang only made 20.

“I’m better than that,” Williams said, dragging through the long walkway leading to the dressing room with two bags, while Wang did the interview with the winner at Rod Laver Arena.

Later, at her news conference, Wang laughed while saying, “I always believed I could do this someday. I didn’t know which day. “

Since she won the No. 23 Championship during the Australian Open 2017 while she was pregnant, Williams has not added to her.

She appeared in four major finals in the past two seasons and lost every season.

And this time she bent much, much earlier, animated as possible, often showing what she later called the “Serena frustration” look.

Williams holds seven trophies from the Australian Open and was not lost in the third round at one of the hard-court Grand Slam tournaments – in Melbourne or at the US Open – since the entire time in 2006.

Here’s just a measure of how unexpected this result was: the only other time these two women met in Flushing Meadows last September – the only Slam quarter-final appearance of Wang’s career to date – and Williams needed all 44 minutes to get her to dominate in a 6-1, 6-0 win. The total number of points was 50 to 15.

Wang quickly surpassed that game and scored totals on Friday, largely thanks to almost flawless play in the first set.

She saved all four breakpoints in that set, collected 10 winners, and made only five unforced errors. Wang took the only break she needed to fall in love with an easy forehand storage winner that made it a 5-4 score, and she soon had the set.

After that one-sided loss in New York, Wang decided that she needed more powerful strokes to compete with Williams, devoting her out of season to more work in the gym.

“I think it worked,” Wang said, nodding. “You can see the result.”

Wang also quickly took a break in the second set. When Wang served 5-4 for the win, Williams seemed to shift the entire complexion of the game.

She was 0 for 5 on break opportunities so far, but the sixth time was the charm. At the point of the day, with both players sneaking away from the baseline, it was Williams who did what it took to take it.

She was also superior in the tiebreak and they went on to a third set.

“During the second set, I was a bit confused. … I have to be calm, you know? “Wang said. “A little confused inside, but my mind always told me to focus on the field, focus on the point and trust myself.”

Asked if she would party on Friday night, Wang offered a simple answer: “No.”

So what were her plans?

“Rest,” she said, “and just prepare for the next game.”

That will be in conflict with our 78th ranked Ons Jabeur from Tunisia, who ended the career of Caroline Wozniacki by eliminating the Australian Open champion 2018 and former number 1 with a 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 score.

29-year-old Wozniacki had announced that she would retire after this tournament. After her last match, she sat down in her right seat and cried.

At least the Dane was able to make quick jokes about the circumstances and said, “It was only fitting that my last game end with a forehand error.”

She and Williams are good friends; their losses were closed at the same time. They met in the dressing room and “were both a little shocked,” said Williams, torn herself apart as she talked about Wozniacki.

Friday’s winners included No. 1 Ash Barty, dual champion Petra Kvitova, No. 18 Alison Riske and No. 22 Maria Sakkari. In men’s action, champion Novak Djokovic, No. 14 defended Diego Schwartzman, 2014 US Open champion and unplaced Marton Fucsovics.

Tennys Sandgren did that in hundredth place, who came in a completely American duel past Sam Querrey 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

This was the first Grand Slam tournament in 11 years where each of the top 10 ranked women reached the third round. Who would have thought that Williams would be the first to lose, followed shortly after by No. 3 Osaka?

Williams was only sown with number 8, because of how rare she has participated since she left the tour while having a baby daughter in September 2017.

But she is still about as good as it is in ladies tennis, as she shows so close to yet so far Grand Slam shows: the 38-year-old American was number two in both Wimbledon and the US Open in both 2018 and 2019.

She started 2020 well enough and this month won a hard tune-up title in Auckland, New Zealand, for her first trophy of any kind in three years – and first as a mother.

But Williams was unable to bring that success to the Grand Slam level, where it is most important to her.

“I’m way too old to play like this at this stage in my career,” Williams said. “Certainly going to train tomorrow, that’s in the first place – to make sure that I don’t do this again.”

Howard Fendrich, The Associated Press