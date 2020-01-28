I'm a celebrity winner, Jacqueline Jossa, in talks to take over Our Girl

The Queen of the Jungle Jacqueline Jossa is in advanced talks to replace Michelle Keegan at the BBC Our Girl, according to The Sun.

After playing Lauren Branning on the soap opera EastEnders for eight years, she joined the line-up of the reality series “I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!” On. in 2019 and won.

Since then, fans have been wondering what their follow-up gig would look like, and it seems like they found one in the BBC’s military drama.

Our girl debuted in 2013 with a full-length pilot episode with Lacey Turner, another well-known face on Albert Square.

She returned for a full series of the show before she left. Coronation Street’s Michelle Keegan took her place.

As Keegan prepares to leave Our Girl at the end of the upcoming fourth series, Jossa is now said to take the lead.

The show tells the story of a British Army force from the perspective of a young woman who joins.

The last series was broadcast in 2018. The first episode had five million viewers.

The fourth season of Our Girl is expected to air on BBC One in 2020.