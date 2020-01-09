I'm 29 and this is how much I've spent on a multi-city trip to Morocco

Loading...

Welcome to Travel diaries, a Refinery29 series that we go along with while real women embark on journeys around the world and keep their travel costs down to the last cent. Here we offer a detailed, intimate overview of when, where and how our colleagues spend their vacation days and disposable income: all meals, adventures, indulgences, setbacks and surprises.

This week’s travel diary: a 29-year-old advertising account director spends a magical night in the Moroccan desert.

For questions, feedback or if you are interested in this tracking your travel expenses email us during an upcoming trip at traveldiary@refinery29.com.

Age: 29

Occupancy: Advertise Account Director

Salary: $ 135,000

Traveling companion: Dear friend, T.

Residence: Brooklyn, NY

Travel location: Morocco (Tangier, Fez, Chefchaouen, Marrakech)

Travel time: 10 days

Annual number of vacation days: Unlimited FTO

Companion’s # vacation days: 20 vacation days

transport

Cost: Due to planning needs, we have to book our flights through two different airlines. We are booking one Air France flight from JFK to Orly that will return from Marrakech to JFK with a transfer in Amsterdam ($ 1,067.03). We must then book a separate flight from Paris to Tangier with Morocco Air ($ 96.37) before our departure.

We have also booked taxis to take us from Tangier to Chefchaouen ($ 55) and from Chefchaouen to Fez ($ 95).

Total: $ 1,163.40

accommodations

Cost: We spend most of the trip in riads (Moroccan guest houses) with a Sahara Desert Trek.

Dar Chams Tanja – $ 71.50 (1 night including breakfast)

Dar Zambra – $ 44.5 (1 night including breakfast)

Riad Tizwa – $ 112 (2 nights including breakfast)

Sahara Desert Trek – $ 279 (2 nights – 1 in desert / 1 in Riad, including 2 breakfasts and 2 dinners and driver for the trip)

Riad UP – $ 168 (3 nights, including breakfast)

Total: $ 675

Various expenses prior to vacation

Since Morocco is a Muslim country, it is recommended that you keep your shoulders and knees covered. Because it will be more than 100 degrees on some days, I decided to invest in linen pants. Found a sale at Old Navy and get three pairs of pants. $ 45

We have also pre-booked our tour in Marrakech through Viator. $ 103

Total: $ 148

Day one

3.30 pm – Time to leave for the airport! I had big plans to save money and take the metro to the airport, but because I had drunk too much the night before and had a hangover #hotmess most of the day, I am late and take a Lyft. Traffic ends horribly, so probably the metro should have taken it. $59.09

5:00 PM – Meet my best friend, T., at the airport. We have been friends since high school and have been traveling together for about five years. She got my boarding pass for me because I was late and we go through security. Because I have the status of Delta and we are flying with another SkyTeam airline, we have access to the Air France lounge. Food is nothing to write home about, but it is free, so we eat here before the flight.

8:30 in the evening. – The flight is a bit delayed, but we finally board. I checked the seat plan a week before we left and saw that the back of the plane was quite open, so we took a chance on seats in the back. We were lucky and the seat next to us remains open and we can stand out. I put on my eye mask and try to sleep from my hangover.

Daily total: $ 59.09

Day two

9:20 am – We land at Orly Airport outside of Paris. Because we have a 12-hour stopover, we plan to pass the time in the center of Paris and live our best dreams for Mary Kate and Ashley Passport to Paris. We sail through security and customs. After a short moment of not being able to find the signs for the train, we almost break and take a taxi, but we finally see the directions to the Orlyval. We buy return tickets and go to the train that takes us to the metro to the center of Paris. $ 27.25

11:00 am – We drive into the city and get off at the Notre Dame station stop. We have decided to use a service called NannyBag that allows you to store bags in hotels, restaurants, etc. in large cities. The hotel we selected is just a few blocks from the metro and we drop off our bag. ($ 6.70 for one bag). We then eat brunch in a restaurant because we are starving. It is certainly a tourist spot, but at this point we do everything for food and coffee. I get an omelet and cappuccino ($ 19.88) and we enjoy the view of Notre Dame. $ 26.58

1:00 pm. – Because we have both been to Paris before, we do not really have a fixed agenda or must-do’s. After we wander around in an attempt to wear a jet lag (thank goodness I am no longer a hangover!), We go to the Musee d’Orsay where we buy tickets and share an audio guide. We spend a few hours enjoying the museum before we both get tired and go outside for some fresh air. $ 18.43

4:30 in the afternoon. – We go back to the hotel and pick up our bags and get back on the metro to the airport with our return ticket. We print our boarding passes and go through security. I get a Priority Pass membership for free with my Chase Sapphire Reserve card that gives you and up to three guests access to lounges at airports around the world. We find the Priority Pass lounge and take a quick nap. We then eat in the lounge where we become very enthusiastic about the home-made pancake machine and then break the pancake machine. That’s why we can’t have fun things.

9.30 p.m. – We board our flight to Tangier. They serve a meal during the flight on the short 2.5 flight. At the moment I am so tired that I just nibble and then faint.

10.30 am – We arrive in Tangier and are greeted by our taxi driver who was arranged by the riad where we are staying. He drops us off at our riad, Dars Chams, and we pay the amount agreed in advance. Our nice hotel hosts bring us some mint tea and cookies to enjoy. We both take the longest showers of our lives and go to bed. $ 10.80

Daily total: $ 83.06

Day three

8.00 am – Tangier was really just a stopover city for us, so we are all ready to leave for Chefchaouen this morning. We enjoy a great free breakfast on the roof terrace of our riad and check out quickly.

9:00 am – We have arranged a taxi in advance to take us from Tangier to Chefchaouen via Tangier Taxis. It is certainly not the cheapest way of transport in Morocco, but because our schedule is tight and we are two female travelers tired of public transport, we decide that this is our best option. He picks us up exactly on time.

11.30 am – We arrive in Chefchaouen and our taxi driver informs us that he cannot take us to our riad, so someone will take us there and we must give them a tip. The sweetest little man picks us up and walks us up many many stairs. We have no change, so we have to give a generous tip, but we don’t mind because he was so nice and kind. We check in our riad, Dar Zambra, and leave our bags behind because our room is not yet ready. $ 5

1:00 pm. – After wandering the streets and getting lost many times, we finally reach the main square and decided to have lunch at La Lampe Magique. We share a few dishes, including vegetable couscous, Kefta Tangine and Chicken Pastella, all of which are delicious. ($ 8.50). We then walk to the Kasbah ($ 6) and climb the tower which offers a beautiful view of the city and the surrounding mountains. $ 14.50

03:00. – We feel tired and go back to our riad and hang out on the roof terrace.

18:00 – We eat in Café Clock, which also has locations in Fez and Marrakech. We each get Lamb Tagine and share a bottle of sparkling water. For dessert, T. gets chocolate cheesecake and I get the tastiest carrot cake I have ever tasted. Not sure if it was completely Moroccan, but it was so good. $ 11.80

8:00 pm. – Go back to the riad and get ready for bed because we’re both exhausted.

Daily total: $ 31.30

Day four

9:00 a.m. – We sleep late, which is great fun, and then prepare to enjoy a free breakfast on the terrace of our riad. We have brought plates with bread and jam and butter to our hearts’ content. We hang around and enjoy the view of Chefchaouen one last time before we go back to our room to pack.

11:15 am – Our taxi driver walked up the hill to our riad this time, so we didn’t have to waste time trying to find him. We are going to Fes, about a three and a half hour drive. The landscape is beautiful and changes from lush green to golden sand while we continue our way to the south. We stop once, but only for a break in the bathroom.

3.30 pm – After a bit of confusion in finding our riad, our taxi driver finally brings us to Riad Tizwa where our hospitable hosts show us around and offer us the usual mint tea while we fill in paperwork in the beautiful courtyard of the riad. We go to our room and sit down for dinner.

5:30 pm – We decide to head out and get an early dinner. We had a few places in mind, but they are closed until the evening due to Ramadan. However, the sister location of the restaurant where we ate in Chefchaouen is open, so we go to Café Clock. Because it is almost sunset, the streets of the Medina are full, like the L-train on a Monday morning, but about ten times. In the beginning it is a bit overwhelming, but we finally get an idea and make our way through the crowd to the restaurant. As it is one of the few open spaces, it is full and a great Australian couple offers to share their table with us. T. and I decide to share the hummus and falafel and then I get the lamb burger while T. gets a dish with chicken and raisins. We talk to table companions, V. and J., about their journeys; they have been traveling for eight weeks since J has just retired and I am very jealous. They are the nicest people. $ 11.30

7:30 pm – We are going back to the riad. The streets are much quieter now because it is time to break for Ramadan and this is quite the strong contrast of a few hours earlier. We catch up with emails and browse social media that is usually full of GOT previous episodes of predictions and memes.

Daily total: $ 11.30

Day five

9.30 am – We wake up and have a free breakfast on our riad terrace with a beautiful view of the city and the surrounding mountains. As usual, I eat my weight in bread, butter and jam and enjoy some home-made yogurt for the good taste.

10.30 am – Our guide for that day, Adil, will pick us up at our Riad. We booked him through Trip Advisor and although he wasn’t the cheapest option, he got very good reviews. We walk through the street where our driver Husain is waiting and we start our tour. $ 45

11:00 am – Adil starts taking us to the Royal Palace. We can’t go inside, but we take some pictures at the gates outside and he tells us some history of the palace. We then walk through the street that was once the Jewish quarter. He points to the architecture of the buildings originally built by the Jewish people, while also explaining the history of Moroccan Jews. He eventually drives us to Fort Borj Nord where we can walk around the fort, although we do not enter. However, there are breathtaking views of Fes that are absolutely breathtaking.

11.30 am – Across the street from Fortress we go to a ceramic cooperative, Mosaique de Poterie, where we get a tour of the facilities to see how things are made and then, in Disney World style, are dropped off at the gift shop. We look around and are not at all under pressure to buy anything. We see a lot of nice things, but because we still have a desert trip and another city decides for us to continue buying heavy, fragile pottery.

12:00 pm – We are dropped off and Adil continues to walk into the medina with us. We walk through food stalls and clothing stalls. He takes us to a weaver where I buy some handmade scarves and pashmina’s. It is my first time negotiating and realizing that I have paid a lot afterwards, but I learned my lesson for the next time. $ 120

1:00 pm. – Afterwards we walk around a bit, including a visit to Madrasa al-Attarine ($ 2 admission), an Islamic school built in the 14th century. It is a small building with an open courtyard in the middle, but the whole place is covered with intricate tiling that we admire for some time. We then walk through the medina to Qarawiyyin Mosque University, the oldest existing, continuously operating higher education institution in the world. Because it is a mosque and we are not Muslims, we are only allowed to look through the open air doors to look inside. After more weaving through the medina we stop at Zawiya of Moulay Idriss II, the last resting place of the founder of Fes. Again, as non-Muslims we cannot enter, but can see the solid wooden doors and solid columns inside. The architecture in the city is one of the most beautiful works I have seen. We end the tour at the tanneries. I’m catching a theme here. We get to see the tannery and are then led to a huge leather store. We are not under pressure to buy anything, although there is always someone to tell you how great an item is when you approach it remotely. I am tempted to buy a floor pouf, but cannot justify the use of real leather and decide to fit.

2.30 a.m. – We drive back to our riad and say goodbye and tip Husain and Adil. We achieved so much in the day and could never have done it without their help. I highly recommend hiring a guide because I am not sure if we could ever have found our way without our way. It was well worth the money. $ 15

03:00. – We didn’t want Adil to stop for lunch during the tour, because he can’t eat or drink because of Ramadan, so we decide to go back to Café Clock because it’s close and we know the way. We get the falafel again, I get the hamburger and T. gets a Veggie B’stilla. $ 11.63

17:00 – We go back to the hotel and stop at a stall to pick up water and snacks for our desert trip. We know it will be hot and hear that there may be long stretches between meals and I don’t want to get #hangry in the middle of the desert. We get bottles of three liters of water, cookies, breakfast bars and two things from Pringles. #notmoroccan. $ 7.34

8:00 pm. – We are going to eat. The restaurant, the ruined garden, offers nice escort services, but they don’t show up, so we defy the streets themselves. The restaurant is like a garden oasis inside and the food is delicious. We share maduka that looks like a baked potato pancake and both get the Kefta tagine that looks like meatballs in tomato sauce with eggs. It is our last night in Fez, so we surrender to dessert and share an espresso chocolate mousse and a saffron cream that are both great. We are lost to return to the riad a few times, but we do some backtracking and we can make it! $ 24.70

Daily total: $ 223.67

Day six

7.45 am – We are on our way to our desert trip, so we start early. Unfortunately we no longer have breakfast on the roof and I am deeply sad. We meet our tour just a few blocks from our riad. We have booked through Sahara Desert Tours and meet our driver Ismail who guides us for three days. We meet our fellow travel companions, J. And K., a couple from Canada, and O., who is from Laos. After we packed the truck, we set off.

8:00 am – it’s about a nine-hour drive to the desert. Along the way we stop at many places, including the mountain village of Ifran, known as ‘the Switzerland of Morocco’. It is the weirdest place because it is all these Swiss-looking chalets in the middle of Morocco. We just get out of the car, walk around for five minutes and get in again. We then stop in a cedar forest to see the Barbary monkeys that are very cute. We stop on the side of the road where you can buy fruit to feed them, but I don’t mind having a wild monkey on my body, so I pass. We travel through the Tizi Ntalghamt pass and the Ziz gorge. The scenery is breathtaking and we stop en route to take pictures of the beautiful views.

12.30 – We stop in a small town for lunch. I don’t feel super hungry and decide to be extra American and order a pizza. We enjoy our lunch in the garden behind the restaurant and get to know each other. $ 7.50

2:00. – We continue to the Ziz Valley where we stop for snacks. It is now a billion degrees, so I opt for cold water and a frozen Twix bar. We continue our way to Merzoiga, where we will spend the night for our overnight stay in the desert. We have time to kill before sunset, so our driver takes us to this fossil museum. It feels a bit like a high school school trip, but the museum employee is very enthusiastic and finds all fossils hilarious for some reason and he can’t stop giggling, so that makes the tour quite fun. $ 0.70

17:00 – It is almost sunset, so we finally go to the place where we will enter the desert. There are beautiful yellow-orange sand dunes in all directions and it is absolutely breathtaking. We sit down on our camels and start the journey. Ethical and humane tourism is very important to me, so I made sure that I did research to ensure that the camels were treated correctly on the trip. I know there is no guarantee, but I feel comfortable that these camels are treated well. Our Berber guide (the indigenous Moroccan population of the desert region) takes us on our way and we leave. We all quickly realize how painful we will be tomorrow, but luckily the views distract from the pain that grows in my thighs.

7:00 pm. – We arrive at the camp where we are greeted with mint tea and some delicious cookies. We are shown to our tents that eventually become much more glamorous and contain a toilet and shower with running hot water #glamping. We have been informed that dinner will be served at 9 p.m. We sit and sit outside our tent and enjoy the view while waiting for dinner.

9:00 am. – Diner is ready! We get a wonderful three-course meal including a traditional Moroccan chicken soup, a Moroccan salad and fried chicken with eggplant topped with watermelon. After dinner we are treated to traditional Berber music and we learn how to play some drums. We wanted to see the stars, but shockingly it starts to rain, so we go back to our tent and call it a night.

Daily total: $ 8.20

Day seven

5:00 am – We wake up to see the sunrise, but it is too cloudy. It’s still cool to be up so early when the sky still has a purple hue and the desert is actually pretty fresh. We enjoy another great Moroccan breakfast and pack to go back to the city. Because I think that after that camel ride I will never be able to sit again, we all choose to take the 4 × 4 back. We come back to the city where our driver meets us and we start our journey for day two!

9:00 am – Today we are going to the gorges of Rissani, Tinghir and Todra – the highest, narrowest gorges in Morocco. We drive a bit and then stop at a local market to look around. It is actually the market where our guide would go as a little boy, so it is nice when he shows us around. We get a short lesson about Moroccan spices from a local seller and then get back in the car.

11:00 am – We stop at the next place where we can fit traditional Moroccan clothes and take a picture, but me and T. pass. Again, it’s just an opportunity for them to sell you more things, so I’d rather walk through the store and not get dragged into the sales conversation. We all get ice cream except T. and everyone stacks back in the car. $ 3.10

12.30 – We stop for lunch. The restaurant is a small sketch and literally has chicken and roosters begging for food. I decide to skip lunch because we just had a snack and nothing looks too tasty.

03:00. – We then start our drive to the Dades valley and stop at the Todra gorge through which we walk on foot. Around it are towering rock formations and below is a small river that runs through the gorge. We take off our shoes and wade into the cool river. We then meet a local man who went to school in Pennsylvania and happens to be a carpet dealer and invites us to his store. I am ready to buy a rug and after the scarf incident in Fez I am ready to negotiate. They take us on this strange walk through the middle of a valley and then we end up behind a few buildings and after a few turns we arrive in the carpet shop (praise them!). We go through the tradition of mint tea and they explain the styles of carpets and their origins. J. and K. also buy a rug and they quickly separate us from each other. I love the Berber-style rugs and they pull a few out of them until I find one that I love. He starts the denial at $ 3,100 and I bring him to $ 700 and a promise to send him a photo of the carpet in my apartment. It was actually very nice now that I know what I am doing and feel that I have a good deal. (I am sure someone will say in the comments that I have been scammed, but please do not). He wraps it up and I tip the man who packed it ($ 2.06) and we all hit the road with our carpets. $ 702.06

5:00 PM – Then we return to the Dades Valley, where these amazing sand castles and rock formations are known as “apents.” It is different here because everything is not built up, so we just stop on the side of the road. We are able to climb on the rocks to get closer to the “Monkey Toes”, but there is no clear path so I decide to pass. After I saw T. slide down the mountain and almost fell to her death, I clearly made the right choice.

18:00 – We take some pictures and then go to our hotel, Tifawen Kasbah, for the night. The rooms are pretty amazing and we have a balcony overlooking the valley below. Dinner is included in our stay and it is actually pretty good. We had to pay for drinks and since J. and K. got it the night before I picked it up tonight. We all go to bed because we woke up so early. $ 3.10

Daily total: $ 708.26

Day eight

7.30 am – We are ready for the last part of our journey. We have breakfast and enjoy the beautiful view from our hotel one last time. Everyone is in the car at 8 a.m. and we are ready to hit the road.

9:00 am – We enter the Rose Valley and stop at a cooperative to see how rose products are made. This is just about a tourist stop where a young woman shows us two machines and then adds some rose scent to our hands. We look in the store, but nobody buys something that is good, because I am not going to spend the next few hours in a rose-smelling car.

10:00 am – We then continue to Ouarzazate, which is known as a famous location for filming films. We drive through the city until we arrive at a studio set. You do have to pay to enter the set, so we just look through the gate. We then drive to the village of Ait Ben Haddou that was used in Game of Thrones and Gladiator. We walk to the top of the hill for a view of the village below. The walk is pretty fast in the sun and we wind through small alleys and passages in the village to reach the top. There are a lot of tourists and it is pretty busy, but the view is amazing and totally worth the effort to climb a billion stairs. It really feels like we’re in a movie set.

12:00 – After more driving we reach our lunch restaurant high in the Atlas Mountains. We enjoy more, you guessed it, tagine. After lunch Ismail asks if we want to stop at an Argan Oil cooperative, but we are all pretty tired so we continue to Marrakech. The roads from the Atlas Mountains are some of the most frightening turns but thanks to the great driver we make it our lives. $ 12.90

03:00. – We are dropped off at a parking place at our riad and a wonderful lady picks us up with two men and a cart to carry our bags. After a few turns we arrive and give the men a tip, it is not as much as we were not willing to tip them and did not have many small bills with us. We stay at Riad Up and it is absolutely beautiful and even has a small pool in the courtyard. We sit in our room and relax. $ 2.06

8:00 pm. – Because we are late in Marrakesh and not brave enough to roam alone, we decide to eat in the riad. We share a few salads and some chicken tagine, finished with poached pears for dessert. $ 22.64

Daily total: $ 37.60

Day nine

8.30 am – Another Moroccan breakfast for the books. Same breads, different roof. Our guide for the day, Nabila, will pick us up. We booked through Viator and it includes lunch (justified in pre-trip costs). She tells us that our guide has had an emergency and that she is here, but her English is not so good. We say that we don’t mind at all and that she speaks Spanish that we have both attended high school and college, so we think we can make it work.

9:00 AM – Nabila takes us through the city, including the Jewish synagogue where we learn more about the history of the Jewish people in Morocco. We continue our way to the Bahia Palace. Access is included and we can enter. Nabila gives us a tour while we are there, explaining the history of the palace and the purpose of all the rooms that are all very nicely decorated. We then go to the Koutoubia mosque, which is hard to miss because the tower is above most of Marrakesh. Again, we cannot go inside but enjoy looking outside and the surrounding grounds. We then enter the souks to browse around. T. buys a few things, but nothing interests me.

1:00 pm. – After a lot of walking we are ready for lunch. We prepaid as part of the tour and enjoy a Moroccan salad, chicken tagine and traditional Moroccan cookies and mint tea for dessert. We then go back outside to see the central square and walk through some more souks before we finish our tour through the royal gardens.

03:00. – Nabila is kind enough to take us back to our riad and we give her a tip ($ 15.50). We drop off our things and decide to go back and buy some presents. I find a scarf for my mother and this time I get a much better deal ($ 10.33) and also find a large yarn bowl that I had been looking for my coffee table ($ 15.50). After I have managed to find our way back and back to our riad, I stop and grab a water en route ($ 0.62). We go back and hang out at the pool until dinner. $ 41.95

8:00 pm. – We have a reservation at Naranj. It received good reviews on TripAdvisor and J. and K. actually went there and recommended it. It is a Lebanese twist on Moroccan food and we share a Moroccan Mezzo dish, then I get the shawarma of beef for my meal, while T. gets an eggplant dish. As usual, we split a bottle of sparkling water. Everything is delicious and we feel very full. $ 22.73

Daily total: $ 64.68

Day ten

9.45 am – We had nothing planned for our last day in Morocco, so we decided to do something slow and signed up for a cooking class through La Maison Arabe Hotel. We meet in the hotel and are then driven to their cooking school on the outskirts of the city. $ 62.40

10.30 am – The cooking class is a pretty cool experience. We learn about the basic principles of Moroccan cooking, including the herbs used and the method of cooking with the tagine pot. We then get to see someone who makes bread in an outdoor oven and learn the process of making mint tea. We then eat some of the bread and it is the tastiest ever.

11.30 am – We start cooking! We make cookies and a custard as a class, and then each get our own chicken tajine, eggplant and tomato dish and tomato and roasted pepper salad. We eat outside in the garden and enjoy our meal. Before we leave, they give us a present with our own tagine pot and recipe cards for every dish we made! Now I just have to figure out how to fit the tagine in my already overflowing suitcase.

1:30 pm – We are dropped off at the hotel and return to the main square where we know how to get back to our riad. Along the way we do a last souvenir shop and I collect a few ceramic bowls as a gift ($ 12.40). Then we return to the hotel where we swim in the pool. It’s hot so I buy a bottle of water at the hotel ($ 2.07). I go up on the roof to enjoy the sun and work on my non-existent color. $ 14.47

8:00 pm. – We decide to go to a cute restaurant around the corner of our hotel, called Black Chich, a mix of Moroccan and Senegalese dishes. I get a falafel and T. gets chicken.

10 p.m. – We return to the riad and spend the next hour trying to put all my things in one backpack, so I only have two hand luggage items (backpack and rug). Ik krijg alles passend, maar de tas is behoorlijk groot. Ik ben meestal tegen het controleren van een tas, vooral als ik een aansluitende vlucht heb, maar ik maak me zorgen dat de tas te groot is voor handbagage of in de overhead past. Ik neem uiteindelijk mijn kleinere rugzak en mijn kleed mee als handbagage en controleer mijn grotere rugzak.

Dagelijks totaal: $ 76,87

Dag elf

5:00 uur – We vertrekken vroeg naar de luchthaven omdat onze vlucht om 8:00 uur is. Onze riad boekt ons een taxi die ons op de luchthaven afzet. We komen vrij snel door de beveiliging en douane en gaan naar de Priority Pass-lounge waar we gratis ontbijt krijgen. We gaan op tijd naar onze vlucht en stappen op tijd in voor onze vlucht naar Amsterdam. $ 7,71

2:00. – We landen in Amsterdam en maken de transfer via de luchthaven. Ik heb nog 20 euro over en heb geen zin om het terug te ruilen, dus ik besluit wat lekkers voor iedereen op kantoor te kopen. Ik pak wat chocolade en veel dozen stroopwafels. Daarna gaan we naar de KLM-lounge, waar we onszelf gaan bezighouden met al het niet-tajine-voedsel. We hebben ongeveer drie uur om te doden tot we aan boord gaan. $ 18.92

18:00 – Tijd om aan boord van onze vlucht te gaan! We gokten weer op stoelen achterin, omdat de vlucht een week geleden behoorlijk open was, maar het lijkt erop dat het helemaal vol was en we eindigen met iemand naast ons. Ik breng de vlucht door met films kijken en proberen niet te slapen in een poging om terug te komen op de Amerikaanse tijd.

19:30 uur – We landen terug in de VS. Baan ons een weg door veiligheid en douane en neem afscheid. Het regent en ik draag een gigantisch kleed, dus ik kies voor een Uber-huis. Ik sleepte mijn kleed naar mijn derde verdieping, bestelde Mexicaans eten en viel uiteindelijk flauw. $ 40.99

Dagelijks totaal: $ 67.62

Hoe heb je je voorbereid op deze reis?

Ik ben een grote fan van Google voor elke reis. Ik gebruik meestal Trip Advisor samen met reisblogs / YouTube-video’s van de stad waar ik naartoe ga. Ik gebruik ze graag voor accommodatie-aanbevelingen, reisaanbevelingen, eten etc.

Hebt u creditcardpunten / mijlen gebruikt om delen van deze reis te betalen?

Nee, ik heb geen punten of mijlen gebruikt.

Heeft u creditcardschuld als gevolg van het boeken van deze vakantie? Zo ja, hoeveel?

Nee, alles is afbetaald.

Wanneer heb je je vluchten geboekt? Denk je dat je veel hebt?

We hebben de vluchten in januari geboekt. Ze hadden eerlijk gezegd goedkoper kunnen zijn, maar we waren op een bepaalde tijd ingesteld om te gaan op basis van onze schema’s, dus zaten redelijk vast met wat er die weken beschikbaar was. Also, as a Delta Platinum Member, I try to book SkyTeam whenever it’s not too much more than other flights as then we get lounge access, free checked bags etc. which cuts down costs.

What was your favorite part of the trip?

I cannot recommend the Sahara Desert trek highly enough. It was such a surreal experience being in the middle of the Sahara Desert and the entire trip allow you to see so much of the country from the mountains to the desert which you just aren’t able to experience in the bigger cities

Is there a tourist trap you wish you had avoided?

It’s not necessarily a tourist trap but I highly recommend doing some reading about haggling in Morocco. I was a little caught off guard the first time and did not want to insult the person with a low offer. However, after some reading, I learned they traditionally start very high with the expectation you will do a lot of haggling. Something I read recommended starting at 30% of their initial offer which really helped put it all into perspective. Overall, everyone is very nice about the haggling and usually there is lots of joking. I was told I was “worse than a Berber woman” many times due to my tough haggling skills.

What advice would you give someone who is traveling to the same location?

So I know everyone’s experience is different but I would just want to let people know to not be afraid. There are many blogs that talk about how they were harassed, followed by people on the streets, that the haggling was aggressive but we didn’t find that was the case. Again, I do not want to discredit anyone’s story or experience but we found everyone to be so nice and kind and did not feel unsafe at all during the trip. I do think like any country you need to be aware of your surroundings.

Where were you located in the specific city and would you recommend staying in that part of town?

I think in general I would recommend staying inside the medinas for each town. It’s easier in many cases to navigate on foot vs taking taxis places. I’d also recommend staying close to main roads as it was harder to find our riads that were a few twist and turns down side streets.

Do you feel like you were there for the right length of time? Would you have come home sooner or stayed longer given the chance?

Ten days honestly felt like the right amount of time, we for sure could have spent more time in each city but we were really able to see the main sites in each city while getting to see a lot of the country.

Travel Diaries is meant to reflect individual women’s experiences and does not necessarily reflect Refinery29’s point of view. Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity or harmful behavior.

Do you like what you see? How about more R29 goodness here?