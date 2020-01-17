Ilya Kovalchuk scores twice to lead Canadiens past Flyers

PHILADELPHIA – Ilya Kovalchuk scored twice and Carey Price made 40 saves when the Montreal Canadiens avoided a season series with a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.

Tomas Tatar scored his 17th goal of the season and Artturi Lehkonen added his 11th for the Canadiens, who are six points behind Philadelphia for the second wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference.

Joel Farabee broke a scoreless drought in 17 games with his fourth goal of the season to give the Flyers a short lead in the first period. Alex Lyon registered 36 saves in his first NHL-action since starting goalkeeper Carter Hart was injured earlier in the week.

Kovalchuk, who has had three goals and seven assists since he signed at Montreal on January 3, broke a 1-1 draw on power play in just two minutes in the second period when he struck a deflected shot from Shea Weber from the point and into it hit the open left side of the net.

Just 11 seconds later, Lehkonen tapped a pass in the slot of Phillip Danault between the pads of Lyon. Kovalchuk added the final score midway through the third period with a pulse shot.

That’s all Price needed when he controlled the Flyers attack by refusing deep rebounds in the front. The experienced netminder recorded his third consecutive victory and stopped 112 of the 114 shots during that play.

COMMENTS: The Flyers brought Farabee back earlier on Wednesday to replace Chris Stewart. Philadelphia is forced to perform a number of selection movements and juggling due to the stomach injury to Hart and a tight salary limit. Hart is expected to miss two to three weeks – a time frame that is somewhat limited due to the All-Star break and the Flyers after the break goodbye. … The win brought Montreal coach Claude Julian in a draw with Ron Wilson for 13th place on the list for most wins as an NHL head coach with 648. … Kovalchuk’s two goals brought his career to 27 in 52 matches against the Flyers.

NEXT ONE

Canadiens: Host Saturday Golden Knights on Saturday night in the final game of the teams before the All-Star break.

Flyers: Host Los Angeles Kintgs on Saturday night in the second game of three game homestand leading to the All-Star break.