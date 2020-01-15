Ilya Kovalchuk Q&A: What went wrong with the kings and the Montreal attack

BROSSARD, Que. – Just about everything we’ve seen from Ilya Kovalchuk in a Montreal Canadiens uniform surprised us, but it certainly didn’t shock his new teammates.

Victor Mete and Jesperi Kotkaniemi called the 36-year-old within a few days of his arrival in the first week of January “a total legend on and off the ice”. Max Domi said he was completely impressed by the great Russian since he first introduced himself after signing a $ 700,000 two-way contract to resume his NHL career in Montreal.

It is no secret that Kovalchuk’s place in the competition was in doubt when he and the Los Angeles Kings mutually agreed to end his three-year deal of $ 18.75 million before even half of it had expired.

He then spent a little more than two weeks on the sidelines, waiting for a competitor to call in his services.

That didn’t happen, but General Manager Canadiens Marc Bergevin – in a pinch, with Jonathan Drouin, Brendan Gallagher, Joel Armia and Paul Byron sidelined due to an injury – picked up the phone and said there was little convincing to do. Kovalchuk signed for what he called a “no-risk deal.”

That was the perfect way to describe this signature. If Kovalchuk would come in and help the team get out of its long funk and deliver some offense here or there, that would be a victory for the Canadians.

That the 6-foot-3, 222-pounder has played a game-winning goal, three assists and no less than 18.30 in one of his five games so far has been downright impressive.

And then there is the way he is played away from the puck, with passion, effort and a physical edge over the ice. The enthusiasm that he has brought to the couch and the room is also remarkable.

“I have no problems with what he brings so far,” commented Canadiens coach Claude Julien after Tuesday’s training. “He gives us many good things. He brings energy, he is well immersed in our systems and the way we like to play, and he respects the plan. And as a teammate we noticed (in Monday’s victory over the Calgary Flames) that he was probably the most excited man on the bench when Ryan Poehling scored, and he is happy for everyone.

“It’s the players like him who serve as a good example for others.”

You wonder how things went so badly with the kings, with whom Kovalchuk scored 19 goals, 43 points and had a min-36 rating in 81 games.

We have to spend some one-on-one time with Kovalchuk to ask him about it, the chance that the Canadians gave him after his contract left him uncertain, which now motivates him, plus a few other things:

Sportsnet: Why didn’t it work in Los Angeles?

Kovalchuk: It was just not the right time. The expectation was very high when I arrived, but there was clearly a lot of change with the team. There were a few injured boys, a coach was fired and then the team headed for a rebuild.

So we talked to management and decided to find a way to break up, because I don’t have much time to waste and I wanted to play for a team that was trying to win something.

SN: Was it difficult to maintain your confidence in the situation you were in?

Kovalchuk: It was just that I had never played that role that I got in L.A. It was hard for me. I’m useless if I play seven to ten minutes a night. Some guys are used to it, and they are doing great and that’s why they play in the competition, but I used to play a different kind of game and role.

So that was tough. I could never get used to it, because I did extra things and worked extra hard to ensure that if I had the opportunity to play more minutes, I could. But it just didn’t happen.

SN: What was it like for you to wait for teams to call after your contract with Los Angeles ended?

Kovalchuk: I just told my agent to take care of things. I was with my family, because it was Christmas and there was also an exchange stop (/ signing) for the NHL. We can’t do anything. I was just training and spending time with family, so actually it was pretty good.

SN: You must have heard what was said about you after things with the kings failed …

Kovalchuk: No. I am not a man who reads the newspaper and is on social media all the time; I’d rather spend time with the kids. I have four, so I have many things to do.

As far as hockey is concerned, I love the game, but my family is always the first. So if I have free time outside the game, I would spend most of my time with my children. So no, I didn’t pay attention to what everyone said.

But you know what they could say about a 36-year-old being released by the team, but they didn’t know the situation. It is obvious.

I don’t even blame those people because they think what they want. Everyone has their own opinion.

SN: How has your time been in Montreal so far? How do you enjoy it?

Kovalchuk: It was amazing. As I have said many times, this group of boys is special. They treat me like I’ve been here a long time. They received me so warmly and I love the leadership group – Shea Weber, Carey Price. We know each other a little earlier, but we never played together.

It is just amazing. I really believe and know that when the boys come back (from an injury) we have something special in this room. We will never give up and those three games for the break are huge. We are going to play one game at a time and we will see where we are going from there.

SN: Where is your confidence in your personal game right now?

Kovalchuk: It’s coming. First of all I go back to the form of a game. The first game, you go through emotions and adrenaline carries you. But then we had back-to-backs and three games in four nights. It takes a while.

But the last few games – knock on wood – I feel good. My legs feel good. But my decisions in a short time can be much better. We can all be a bit simpler now and shoot more at the puck because we are trying to pass that extra and it seems that it is not going our way. We have to simplify things easily – and I am.

SN: What does it mean for you to have the opportunity and linemates that Claude has given you (Tatar-Danault)?

Kovalchuk: It means a lot when the coach trusts you. You want to do everything for him. I just take that opportunity and my challenge and go out and try to do my best to help the team win.

SN: How hard is it to find your best game when you get to the situation you were put in – where the team lost a lot and things were tense?

Kovalchuk: It is a challenge. It would be so easy to get to a team first, but it would be more fun if it was a challenge. We have experienced a number of bad situations, but at the moment we can feel that we are on the right track again and boys are getting well. It’s all about us – we just have to take care of our game. The team always plays fast and if we continue to do so, we are in good shape.

SN: You said you didn’t really care or listen to what people on the outside said about you, but were you motivated to prove yourself by coming here?

Kovalchuk: Like I said when I came here, I just wanted to play. If I just wanted to sit down to collect my salary, I could have done that for another year and a half (in L.A.). It is not the reason that I came here.

When I saw that the situation (with the kings) would not work, I tried to find a way to solve things, and I think that was the best thing for me to change. Of course I wasn’t there, so why should I try to go through the wall to force it? Sometimes you just have to go around a bit, and I appreciate the Canadiens giving me a chance and I’m going to work hard and see where it will take us.

SN: Good luck and thank you for your time.

Kovalchuk: Thank you.