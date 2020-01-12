Ilya Kovalchuk nets OT winner, Canadiens top senators to slip

OTTAWA – There was no denial of the feeling of relief from the Montreal Canadiens Saturday night.

Players got up while Ilya Kovalchuk scored the overtime winner to give Montreal a 2-1 win over the Ottawa Senators.

Most importantly, the win ended the losing series of eight games of Canadiens.

“That was a big goal for us,” admitted Carey Price, who saved 41 times. “It is clear that things here have not been rosy, but it was a nice breath that was breathed into this team.”

Kovalchuk signed a two-year contract with the Canadiens on January 3 and was happy to play a part in the win.

“It’s good to get a first goal as (Canadien), especially in OT,” said Kovalchuk. “I think the win is much more important to make that eight-game losing streak and we have to continue building from there.”

Winners of scoring games will make everyone popular, but Canadiens coach Claude Julien says that Kovalchuk has been a good fit since joining the team.

“He came in and was the ultimate pro,” said Julien. “(Saturday) he made some nice strides where we had great scoring opportunities and he scores the winning goal. He respects his shift lengths, he respects how we want to play. So, I think the guys look at a man who’s been around for a long time is in the store and he is an easy guy to like. “

In the game, neither team had won since December 23.

Montreal (19-20-7) is now 1-7-1 in the last nine, while the senators are 0-4-3 during their last seven.

Nick Suzuki scored in regulation for the Canadiens (19-20-7).

Price played an important role in Montreal on Saturday night and is hopeful that this could be a trigger for a winning series.

“Winning solves all problems,” Price said, laughing.

Just like his players, Julien was more than a little relieved to see the losing series end.

“The first win after so many losses is never easy,” said Julien. “We accept it and hopefully we build on it.”

The senators (16-22-7) came out the night before with a 3-2 shooting at the Red Wings in Detroit. Marcus Hogberg, who got his second start in the same number of nights, kept Ottawa in the game and made 23 saves.

Although the losses continue to accumulate for the senators, players believe that many good things are being done and that they should not be overlooked.

“We’re going in the right direction, that’s one thing I know,” said Jean-Gabriel Pageau. “Everyone is on the same page and playing the same way and that’s a good thing. If you lose one goal, it means that you are in every game.”

Trailing 1-0, the Senators finally managed to beat Price at 13:32 of the third period on a broken game. Anthony Duclair got into the gamble and couldn’t get a shot before a loose puck was accidentally diverted into the net by Matthew Peca from Montreal, who made his return to the line-up after missing the last 14 games. Drake Batherson, who was the last senator to touch the puck, was awarded the goal.

“That’s probably the happiest goal I’ve ever scored,” said Batherson, who played his fourth game since being recalled on January 4.

Batherson was not so lucky in the extension when he was caught staring a two-on-one when Kovalchuk scored.

“That’s probably the first time since a professional plays a defensive two-to-one,” said Batherson. “I didn’t really know what to do, but it was clearly a beautiful photo and hopefully I will not get two-on-one anymore.”

The Canadiens had a great opportunity to regain the lead a few minutes later, but Nate Thompson missed a wide open net.

Both goalkeepers were at their best in the second and made some big stops.

Hogberg saved a lot on Artturi Lehkonen halfway through the period, while Price saved a lot on Chris Tierney when he only broke with Ottawa shorthanded. The senators swarmed in the last minute of the period, but couldn’t find a way to beat Price.

Shots were 8-8 in the opening period, but the Canadiens had better chances and were eventually able to beat Hogberg when Suzuki opened the score at the power play midway through the opening period with his ninth.

Comments: Ottawa’s Mark Borowiecki missed his second consecutive game due to the flu. The Canadiens were without Brendan Gallagher because he had a headache after Thursday’s 4-2 loss to Edmonton. Prior to Thursday’s loss, Gallagher had missed four consecutive games due to a concussion. Ben Chiarot missed his second consecutive match due to an injury to the lower body.