Adolfo Cardenas smiles slightly at the memory of his 14-year-old son traveling from Honduras to the U.S.-Mexico border in just nine days, driving buses, and paying a $ 6,000 smuggler for that To ensure passage through highway control points.

The father and son ran about 10 minutes in Arizona’s suppressed June heat before surrendering to the border guards. Instead of being released with papers at the Dallas Immigration Court, where Cardenas wants to live with a cousin, they were hauled by bus for more than an hour to wait in the Mexican border town of Mexicali.

“It was a surprise. I never thought this would happen,” said 39-year-old Cardenas as he waited in a Mexican migrant home for his fifth appearance on January 24th in San Diego.

Illegal crossings plunged after the Trump administration made more asylum seekers in Mexico wait for hearings before the US court. The most noticeable was the decline on the western border of Arizona, a flat pancake desert with an extensive canal system from the Colorado River that turns dry land into melon and wheat fields and orchards with dates and lemons.

Buma police arrests in the Yuma sector reached nearly 14,000 in May when the policy to keep asylum seekers waiting in Mexico came into force. By October they had dropped 94% to less than 800 and have remained there ever since. This makes Yuma the second slowest of the agency’s nine sectors on the Mexican border, just before the ever-quiet Big Bend sector in Texas.

Illegal crossings in western Arizona have increased significantly earlier, and there are several reasons for the recent decrease. However, Anthony Porvaznik, head of the Yuma border police department, said that the so-called migration protection protocols are a huge deterrent based on interviews with agents and arrested people.

“Their overall goal was to be released to the United States, and once this was taken off the shelf for them and they could no longer be released to the United States, the traffic that passed through really decreased. Porvaznik said.

In the neighboring Tucson sector, arrests increased every month from August to December. This contradicted a cross-border trend and made it the second largest corridor after the Texas Rio Grande Valley. Porvaznik attributes Tucson’s spike to the lack of policies there until three months ago.

In late November, the government began taking asylum seekers from Tucson to El Paso, Texas for five hours to take them to court and hand them over to the Mexican authorities to wait. This month, officials scrapped the buses by bringing migrants back to Mexico near Tucson and asking them to travel to El Paso alone.

More than 55,000 asylum seekers have been returned to Mexico to wait until November, ten months after the San Diego directive was introduced.

The immigrants came from more than three dozen countries, and according to Syracuse University’s Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse, nearly two out of three were Guatemalan or Honduran immigrants. Mexicans are exempt.

Critics say politics is unfair and expose asylum seekers to extreme violence in Mexican border towns, where it is difficult to find lawyers.

The American Civil Liberties Union and other groups asked to defer politics during a legal challenge. The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments on October 1 and did not specify when it would rule.

On Tuesday, the critics achieved a partial victory in a separate lawsuit when a federal judge in San Diego stated that asylum-seekers who had returned to Mexico from California had to have access to lawyers before and during key interviews to see if they stayed in the federal court can USA while their cases go on.

Immigration judges hear cases in San Diego and El Paso, while other asylum seekers report to camps in the Texas cities of Laredo and Brownsville, where they are video-linked to judges.

In Yuma, asylum seekers are held in short-term cells until the room opens to be brought back to Mexicali via a neighboring California sector. The people interviewed by The Associated Press waited up to a week in Yuma, although the Border Patrol guidelines state that people should generally not be detained for more than 72 hours.

Volunteers visit Mexicali shelters to offer bus tickets or a two-hour drive to Tijuana, as well as hotel rooms for the night before the San Diego court dates.

Cardenas, a construction worker in the Honduran capital of Tegucigalpa, said he felt insecure in Mexico and that it was impossible to escape gangs in Honduras. “They are in every corner,” he said.

Enma Florian from Guatemala, who illegally crossed the border near Yuma with her 16- and 13-year-old sons in August, does not know whether she would stay in Mexico or return to Guatemala if she was refused asylum in the United States Guatemalan asylum seekers accounted for 14% over the twelve month period ended September 30, compared to 18% for Salvadorans, 13% for Hondurans and 11% for Mexicans.

“The dream was to reach the United States,” she said, hoping that she would settle in Maryland with relatives.

While illegal crossings crashed in Yuma, asylum seekers are still on a waiting list to enter the United States on an official crossing in San Luis, Arizona. U.S. Customs and Border Guard calls the Mexican shelter that maintains the list and tells them how many asylum applications are processed each day. The shelter estimates the waiting time to be three to four months.

Angel Rodriguez, one of 143 Cubans on the shelter’s waiting list of 1,484 people, had brilliant moments in Mexico, including a wonderful Christmas dinner. But the 51-year-old rarely goes outside and says it would be dangerous to be sent back to Mexico to wait for court dates.

“That sends me back to hell,” said Rodriguez, who hopes to settle down with friends in Dallas or Miami. “When I apply for asylum, I’m looking for a country that is safest and respects human rights. That country is the United States of America. ‘

