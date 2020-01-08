Loading...

Steven Gerrard has won the Premiership manager of the month – not a bad performance since he lost a big cup final.

But try telling that to Ladbrokes, who has hidden the tenth trophy from Celtic in a row to paint a rosy picture of The Rangers in December.

We understand that this monthly winner’s Premiership manager does not take cup wins and losses into account and we have no complaints about the prize being awarded, but when it came to Ladbrokes who promoted Steven Gerrard, they claimed he was undefeated in December.

Pricing the manager for his exploits is one thing, but no record of a cup final defeat in between tells you the angle they went for.

Rangers in December:

👤 Six games

✅ Five wins

❌ No defeats

💥 WHO win in Celtic Park.

👀 Two points at the top with a game in hand. # RangersFC pic.twitter.com/r0p7Yvowqs

– Ladbrokes (@Ladbrokes) January 8, 2020

Celtic fans were happy to make sure they remembered it wasn’t an undefeated December for the Ibrox club.

I just leave this here. 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/Y5Rc02Jpc9

– 𝐒𝐌 (@ MinUTR1) January 8, 2020

I must have dreamed this. pic.twitter.com/igyioSbqql

– Belfast Bhoy (@BxlfastBhoy) January 8, 2020

NO DEFEATS SAY YOU https://t.co/VdSNHuK6vg pic.twitter.com/IokDCFmuSV

– Four tims and a podcast (@PodTims) January 8, 2020

It’s still a lot to play for in the SPFL, but only one team can still do a treble.