Ottawa media personality and former senator announcer “Stuntman Stu” Schwartz announced on Monday that his leukemia has returned.

“Hello everyone, do you like a good follow-up?” Schwartz asked in a video he posted on Twitter on Monday afternoon from a hospital room, complete with drip posts and squeaky medical equipment.

“I have something new for you. My leukemia has returned. I just found out this morning,” he said.

“I’ll beat this thing again and beat it hard.”

Schwartz was first diagnosed with leukemia in February 2018 and underwent a bone marrow transplant in May. Only a month later he announced that he was 100 percent cancer free. Schwartz, always a community activist and philanthropist, doubled as an advocate for cancer research and mental health and started the # StuStrong movement.

In Monday’s 42-second video that he tweeted and posted on Facebook, Schwartz seems upset, but retained his characteristic optimism and stubbornness.

“So I want you – you don’t have to pray for me, you just have to send me good vibes, if you want,” he says. “If you don’t want that, that’s fine. But we’ll beat this as I told you the first time. We’ll beat it again. And that’s it. We’ll do it. StuStrong Two: the sequel.”

The post immediately drew a flood of supporting messages, including Mayor Jim Watson, Ottawa Public Health and hundreds of others.

Watson said he was saddened by the news, but said he was “convinced that you WILL beat cancer a second time.”

I am very sorry to hear your news, but I am so sure that you WILL defeat cancer a second time # stustrong2

– Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) January 20, 2020

“You. His. Our. Hero,” Ottawa Public Health tweeted from his popular social media account.

You. Our. Hero.

You have this. 💪🏻

– Ottawa Public Health (@ottawahealth) January 20, 2020

Schwartz, a graduate of Algonquin College, started doing stunts for a local rock station in the 1990s and is the weekday morning host on the Magic 100 radio station with co-host Angie Poirier.

Poirier, who was in the hospital at Schwartz on Monday morning, called him the “strongest man I know.”

I was with Stu in the hospital when the doctor told him the news. He looked straight at him and said. “Ok, what’s next, let’s go”. Strongest man I know. Mindset is everything & support is too and he has the best family on the planet behind him. ❤️ # stustrong2 #loveyoubrother #fcancer https://t.co/Tfwu7efm7E

– Angie Poirier (@AngiePoirier) January 20, 2020

Schwartz was the Senator PA announcer from 2006 until his resignation in 2018, and said he wanted to spend more time with his family and no longer “burn the candle on both ends.”

