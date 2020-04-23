iLe and Natalia Lafourcade share a binding duo in “En Cantos”

Puerto Rican folk artist Ileana “iLe” Cabra Joglar and Mexican pop pop star Natalia Lafourcade play the role of sister hairdresser in the new music video for “En Cantos”. The two women run a hair salon where they suddenly find themselves in love with a mysterious patron.

Like iLe did in her 2019 album Almadura, she shapes “En Cantos” or “In Pieces” with the Caribbean rhythms indigenous to her island, while adding a pulsating electronic kick to the mix. Together, iLe and Lafourcade exchange hymn verses, detailing the magnetic power of their object of affection. The fire behind their burning desire still fuels their hypnotic performance. “Don’t call me crazy for loving you like this,” they sing together in Spanish.

“This song is about the uncontrollable curiosity that comes from the creation of this” mystical person “who we think makes us feel complete,” iLe said in a press release. “The clip intends to depict this inaccessible person to whom we, as characters, should feel closer by distilling an enigmatic drink made of different traces of himself.”

In the video directed by Alejandro Pedrosa, iLe and Lafourcade are pierced by a man who enters their store with a glow similar to the Virgin Mary. As if under the spell, the singers surrender to its modest charm by shaving it. In an underground laboratory, the women then lowered the guy’s locks of hair like a shot of alcohol. It is the first taste of new music by iLe since the end of its Almadura tour of the United States earlier this year.