Ikea to donate $ 46 million to family of toddlers crushed by dresser

Swedish furniture maker Ikea will pay $ 46 million to the family of a Californian toddler who died after being run over by one of his dressers.

According to family lawyers, Jozef Dudek was two years old when he died in May 2017 after an Ikea Malm hairdresser was hit in the neck, causing injuries that made him suffocate.

Feldman Shepherd, the law firm representing the Dudek family, said in a statement that the payment is the largest settlement for wrongful child-related death in the history of the United States.

An Ikea spokesperson confirmed the $ 46 million settlement. The company apologized in a press release.

“While no settlement can change the tragic events that brought us here, for the good of the family and everyone involved, we are grateful that this dispute has been resolved,” said a spokesperson. Ikea.

“Product safety is a top priority for Ikea and at the heart of the daily design process. Once again, we offer our sincere condolences to the family,” added the spokesperson.

In 2016, Ikea paid $ 50 million to the families of three other children killed by Malm dressers and agreed to redesign the product to higher safety standards.

“Nevertheless, millions of old unsecured dressers remain in consumers’ homes across the country,” said Feldman Shepherd, who represented families in these previous cases.

There have been eight reports of child deaths involving Ikea chests and dressers, according to the company’s US website.

Since 2016, it has recalled 17.3 million units in the United States and received nearly 300 reports of incidents that injured 144 children.

A lawsuit filed by the Dudek family in June 2018 alleges that Ikea was aware of the deaths associated with the dressers but “did not take adequate measures” to improve their safety and stability.

As part of the agreement, Ikea has agreed to expand its reach to consumers on the recall of Malm products, according to family lawyers.

The lawyers said the furniture maker will also meet with representatives from Parents Against Tip-Overs, an advocacy group for safer furniture designs and higher testing standards.

