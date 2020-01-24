IKEA drops crazy modular speakers in collaboration with Teenage Engineering

I’m not sure if raves are still one thing, but I’m pretty sure IKEA is trying to make them one thing again.

Together with Teenage Engineering, the Swedish consumer electronics company behind the OP-1 synthesizer and pocket operator, the furniture brand developed a limited loudspeaker collection called FREKVANS.

The most recent collaboration takes place shortly after the partnership between IKEA and Sonos to create the SYMFONISK collection. You can choose between a lamp with Sonos One speakers in the base or shelf speakers that you can store on the shelf or use as bookends.

However, where SYMFONISK lamps and loudspeakers were clearly developed for adults, this is not the case with the FREKVANS collection. Let’s just say it consists of pieces that the guys I knew were 100 percent stunted.

You can choose between a speaker with a subwoofer or a smaller speaker without a subwoofer. Both are Bluetooth-enabled and run on batteries, so you don’t have to worry about an outlet. The speakers also have connectors on the back so you can connect them to your TV for a stronger sound, or use wired headphones with a 3.5mm jack.

The speakers cost between $ 69 and $ 149, but there’s a cheaper option. The portable speaker only costs $ 19.99. And, take that, it’s portable. Equipped with a practical belt clip, you can attach this thing to your outfit and be the speaker, so to speak.

The collection also includes a single LED light that syncs with your music and a multi-purpose light that, as described by IKEA, “turns your living room into a nightclub”. If that’s what you like.

The parts are also completely modular. You can attach them all to create a crazy speaker that projects music and scary lighting effects.

But a party is not complete without the right home accessories. Other delicacies such as original cups, serving plates, chairs and an ottoman are added to the collection. There’s even a waterproof pillow case that your clumsy friends can spill drinks on.

However, my favorite is the Cajón drum – because without it, no party is complete. While the speakers are broadcasting music, party guests can sit down and tap to really round off the noise.

In terms of availability, the FREKVANS collection will be available in stores from next month. But it won’t take forever, so be sure to shovel the essentials as long as you can.

And while you’re at it, don’t forget to take the reflective raincoat with you.