IIO examines after the death of a human after encountering RCMP near Mary Hill Bypass – BC

Loading...

The BC Civil Police guard dog is investigating the death of a man in his fifties near the Mary Hill ring road following an encounter with the RCMP.

The independent investigation office says Coquitlam RCMP was used on Sunday as part of an ongoing investigation at the man's home.

CONTINUE READING:

Coroners Service is investigating the incident during the Mary Hill Bypass shutdown



The man was not home at the time, but IIO civilian chief Ron McDonald happened to say that another RCMP officer who was doing the traffic monitoring saw him on the side of the highway about an hour later.

McDonald said the man appeared to have tried to get into other people's vehicles, but would not characterize his behavior as an attempted carjack.

1:26

Police guards are investigating police officers who shot in Surrey

Police guards are investigating police officers who shot in Surrey

"As a result of what the officer observed, he decided that the male should be arrested," said McDonald.

The story continues under the advertisement

"There was an interaction between them. The details we still want to find out so I really can't say too much about it, ”added McDonald, but said that no weapon was involved in the incident.

CONTINUE READING:

Port Alberni Mounties cleaned up in the case of a naked, bloody man who ran and died in the river



"Unfortunately, the man was in medical need during the interaction, and although both the policeman and [medic] had taken life-saving measures, he was eventually declared dead at the scene."

McDonald said the IIO will now work to determine whether the officer's actions played any role in the man's medical emergency and whether the officer's actions were justified.

The incident forced the road between Shaughnessy Street and Pitt River Road to be blocked for about three and a half hours on Sunday evening.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

,