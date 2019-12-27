IHIT found dead on Christmas Eve in Langley after 67-year-old man – BC

Published on December 26, 2019 at 8:29 pm
Murder officers are in Langley after a 67-year-old man was found dead on Christmas Eve.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was on Thursday in the 2900 block of 224 units
Murder officers investigate Christmas Island's death on Vancouver Island
Investigators say it is unclear how the victim, Dennis Johnston, died.
In the meantime, the IHIT is asking the public for information about its activities prior to that day.
There's more to come …
