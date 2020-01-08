Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes and Lizzo have all won multiple nominations for the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards, which will be broadcast live on Fox on March 29 at 8 p.m. AND.
Eilish, Grande and Lizzo are all vying for female artist of the year, alongside Halsey and Taylor Swift, while Mendes will compete for male artist of the year against Khalid, Ed Sheeran, Luke Combs and Post Malone. The Song of the Year category includes “Bad Guy” by Eilish, “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X, “Señorita” by Mendes and Camila Cabello, “Sucker” by Jonas Brothers and “Truth Hurts” by Lizzo.
The “Señorita” by Mendes and Cabello is also in the running for the best collaboration, opposite “Dancing With a Stranger” by Sam Smith and Normani, Benny Blanco, “Eastside” by Halsey and Khalid, “I Don’t Care” and Post by Sheeran and Justin Bieber “Sunflower” by Malone and Swae Lee. Elsewhere, the category of best duo / group of the year includes Dan + Shay, Imagine Dragons, the Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5 and Panic! At the nightclub, while the category of best new pop artist includes Ava Max, Fletcher, Lewis Capaldi, Lil Nas X and Lizzo.
The 2020 iHeartRadio Awards include a multitude of genre-specific categories covering alternative music, rock, country, dance, hip-hop, R&B, Latin pop / ubran and regional Mexican music. A full list of applicants is below.
Fans will also have the opportunity to vote in several categories, including Best Fan Army, Best Lyrics, Best Cover Song, Best Music Video, Best Remix, the Social Star Award, Favorite Tour Photographer and the first Favorite Music Video Choreography Award. Social voting begins today, January 8 and ends March 23 at 8 p.m. AND, except the Best Fan Army vote, which will continue until March 27 at 9:00 am ET.
2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations
Song of the year
“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish
“Road to the old town” – Lil Nas X
“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers
“The truth hurts” – Lizzo
Female artist of the year
Ariana Grande
Billie eilish
Halsey
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Male artist of the year
Ed sheeran
Khalid
Luke Combs
Post Malone
Shawn Mendes
Best duo / group of the year
Dan + Shay
imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Bordeaux 5
Panic! At the disco
Better collaboration
“Dancing with a stranger” – Sam Smith & Normani
“Eastside” – benny blanco, Halsey & Khalid
“I don’t care” – Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
“Sunflower” – Post Malone & Swae Lee
Best New Pop Artist
Ava max
Fletcher
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Alternative rock song of the year
“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish
“Doin’ Time “- Lana Del Rey
“Ready to let go” – Cage the elephant
“The Hype” – 21 pilots
“Trampoline” – SHAED
Alternative rock artist of the year
Billie eilish
Cage the elephant
imagine Dragons
Panic! At the disco
twenty one pilots
Best New Rock / Alternative Rock Artist
Dirty honey
Dominic Fike
Matt Maeson
shaed
The Glorious Sons
Rock song of the year
“Blue On Black” – Five-finger punch
“Ghost” – Badflower
“Lo / Hi” – The black keys
“Monsters” – Shinedown
“S.O.S. (Sawed-off shotgun) “- The glorious sons
Rock artist of the year
Disturbed
Five-finger punch
Godsmack
Greta Van Fleet
Shinedown
Country song of the year
“Beautiful Crazy” – Luke Combs
“GIRL” – Maren Morris
“Land of God” – Blake Shelton
“Those Who Didn’t Return Home” – Justin Moore
“Whiskey glasses” – Morgan Wallen
Country artist of the year
Carrie Underwood
Dan + Shay
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Thomas rhett
Best New Country Artist
Jimmie allen
Matt Stell
Morgan Wallen
Riley Green
Runaway June
Dance song of the year
“Body” – Loud Luxury with brando
“Close to me” – Ellie Goulding, Diplo with Swae Lee
“Here with me” – Marshmello with Chvrches
“Higher Love” – Kygo & Whitney Houston
“So Close” – NOTD, Felix Jaehn and Captain Cutsv with Georgia Ku
Dance artist of the year
Diplo
Kygo
Noisy luxury
Marshmello
The Chainsmokers
Hip-hop song of the year
“Going Bad” – Meek Mill with Drake
“Money In The Grave” – Drake with Rick Ross
“Silver” – Cardi B
“Road to the old town” – Lil Nas X
“Suge” – DaBaby
Hip-hop artist of the year
Cardi B
Duck
Lil baby
Meek Mill
Travis Scott
Best New Hip Hop Artist
City girls
DaBaby
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
R&B song of the year
“Before I Let Go (Homecoming Live Album)” – Beyoncé
“Girls Need Love (Remix)” – Summer Walker & Drake
“No Guidance” – Chris Brown with Drake
“Shot Clock” – Ella Mai
“Talking” – Khalid
R&B Artist of the Year
Chris Brown
Ella Mai
HER.
Khalid
Summer walker
Best New R&B Artist
Ari Lennox
LightSkinKeisha
Nicole Bus
Summer walker
Bonfyre
Latin pop / urban song of the year
“Calma” – Pedro Capó and Alicia Keys with Farruko
“Con Calma” – Daddy Yankee & Katy Perry with Snow
“MIA” – Bad Bunny with Drake
“WHAT CLAIMS” – J Balvin & Bad Bunny
“Taki Taki” – DJ Snake with Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B
Latin pop / urban artist of the year
Bad bunny
Papa Yankee
J. Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Best New Latin Pop / Urban Artist
Camilo
Guaynaa
Lunay
Rosalía
sech
Regional Mexican song of the year
“¿Por Qué Cambiaste De Opinión” – Caliber 50
“A Través Del Vaso” – Banda Los Sebastianes
“Con Todo Incluido” – La Adictiva Banda San José De Mesillas
“Encantadora” – El Fantasma
“Nada Nuevo” – Christian Nodal
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year
Banda Sinaloense MS by Sergio Lizárraga
Caliber 50
Christian Nodal
El Fantasma
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón
Best New Regional Mexican Artist of the Year
Banda Los Sebastianes
El Fantasma
Fuerza Regida
Kanales
Lenin Ramírez
Producer of the year
Andrew Watt
Benny Blanco
Finneas
Louis Bell
Max Martin
Songwriter of the Year
Ashley Gorley
Finneas
Frank Dukes
Louis Bell
Savan Kotecha
Best Lyrics (socially voted category)
“10,000 hours” – Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber
“7 rings” – Ariana Grande
“Naughty” – Billie Eilish
“Beautiful People” – Ed Sheeran with Khalid
“Hot Girl Summer” – Megan Thee Stallion with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ ign
“Juice” – Lizzo
“I lose you to love me” – Selena Gomez
“Nightmare” – Halsey
“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
“Someone You Love” – Lewis Capaldi
“The Bones” – Maren Morris
“You have to calm down” – Taylor Swift
Best Cover Song (Socially Elected Category)
Led Zeppelin – “Black Dog” – Miley Cyrus cover
Ariana Grande – “Break up with your girlfriend, I’m bored” – cover by Lana Del Rey
Phil Collins – “We Can’t Stop Loving You” – Taylor Swift Cover
Sam Smith & Normani – “Dancing With A Stranger” – 5SOS cover
Elvin Bishop – “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” – Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack cover
The Rembrandts – “I’ll be there for you” – Meghan Trainor cover
Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Keith Urban cover
Lewis Capaldi – “Someone You Loved” – cover by Camila Cabello
Jonas Brothers – “Sucker” – Halsey cover
Post Malone – “Sunflower” – Cover of the Vampire Weekend
Best Fan Army (Socially Elected Category)
Agnation – Agnez Mo
Arianators – Ariana Grande
Believers – Justin Bieber
BTSArmy – BTS
Camilisateurs – Camila Cabello
Harries – Harry Styles
Limelights – Why don’t we do it
Louies – Louis Tomlinson
MendesArmy – Shawn Mendes
Niallers – Niall Horan
Selenators – Selena Gomez
Swifties – Taylor Swift
Best video clip (socially elected category)
“7 rings” – Ariana Grande
“Naughty” – Billie Eilish
“Boy With Luv” – BTS with Halsey
“Con Altura” – Rosalía, J Balvin with El Guincho
“Con Calma” – Papa Yankee & Snow
“Dancing with a stranger” – Sam Smith & Normani
“I don’t care” – Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
“Kill that love” – BLACKPINK
“ME!” – Taylor Swift with Brendon Urie
“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus
“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers
Social Star Award (socially voted category)
Asher Angel
Cody Orlove
Danielle Cohn
DeStorm Power
King bach
Montana Tucker
Niki and Gabi
Piper rockelle
Scotty Sire
Stéphanie Poetri
The Moy Boys
Zoe Laverne
Best remix (socially voted category)
“Naughty” – Billie Eilish (with Justin Bieber)
“Con Calma” – Daddy Yankee, Katy Perry with Snow
“Good as Hell” – Lizzo with Ariana Grande
“Higher Love” – Kygo & Whitney Houston
“Lover” – Taylor Swift with Shawn Mendes
“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus
“The Bones” – Maren Morris with Hozier
“Thotiana” – Blueface with Cardi B and YG
“Trampoline” – SHAED with Zayn
“Without Me” – Halsey with Juice WRLD
Preferred photographer (socially voted category)
Adam Degross (Post Malone)
Alfredo Flores (Ariana Grande)
Andy DeLuca (5SOS)
Blair Caldwell (Normani)
Daniel Prakopcyk (John Mayer)
Jake Chamseddine (Panic! At the nightclub)
Josiah Van Dien (Shawn Mendes)
Matty Vogel (Billie Eilish)
Rays out the corrupt spirit (Travis Scott)
Zack Caspary (why not us)
Zakary Walters (Ed Sheeran)
Favorite video clip choreography (socially voted category)
“7 rings” (Ariana Grande) – Scott and Brian Nicholson
“How do you sleep?” (Sam Smith) – Parris Goebel
“Kill this love” (BLACKPINK) – Kyle Hanagami & Kiel Tutin
“ME!” (Taylor Swift with Brendon Urie) – Tyce Diorio
“Motivation” (Normani) – Sean Bankhead
“Señorita” (Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello) – Calvit Hodge and Sara Bivens