Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes and Lizzo have all won multiple nominations for the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards, which will be broadcast live on Fox on March 29 at 8 p.m. AND.

Eilish, Grande and Lizzo are all vying for female artist of the year, alongside Halsey and Taylor Swift, while Mendes will compete for male artist of the year against Khalid, Ed Sheeran, Luke Combs and Post Malone. The Song of the Year category includes “Bad Guy” by Eilish, “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X, “Señorita” by Mendes and Camila Cabello, “Sucker” by Jonas Brothers and “Truth Hurts” by Lizzo.

The “Señorita” by Mendes and Cabello is also in the running for the best collaboration, opposite “Dancing With a Stranger” by Sam Smith and Normani, Benny Blanco, “Eastside” by Halsey and Khalid, “I Don’t Care” and Post by Sheeran and Justin Bieber “Sunflower” by Malone and Swae Lee. Elsewhere, the category of best duo / group of the year includes Dan + Shay, Imagine Dragons, the Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5 and Panic! At the nightclub, while the category of best new pop artist includes Ava Max, Fletcher, Lewis Capaldi, Lil Nas X and Lizzo.

The 2020 iHeartRadio Awards include a multitude of genre-specific categories covering alternative music, rock, country, dance, hip-hop, R&B, Latin pop / ubran and regional Mexican music. A full list of applicants is below.

Fans will also have the opportunity to vote in several categories, including Best Fan Army, Best Lyrics, Best Cover Song, Best Music Video, Best Remix, the Social Star Award, Favorite Tour Photographer and the first Favorite Music Video Choreography Award. Social voting begins today, January 8 and ends March 23 at 8 p.m. AND, except the Best Fan Army vote, which will continue until March 27 at 9:00 am ET.

2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations

Song of the year

“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish

“Road to the old town” – Lil Nas X

“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers

“The truth hurts” – Lizzo

Female artist of the year

Ariana Grande

Billie eilish

Halsey

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Male artist of the year

Ed sheeran

Khalid

Luke Combs

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes

Best duo / group of the year

Dan + Shay

imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Bordeaux 5

Panic! At the disco

Better collaboration

“Dancing with a stranger” – Sam Smith & Normani

“Eastside” – benny blanco, Halsey & Khalid

“I don’t care” – Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

“Sunflower” – Post Malone & Swae Lee

Best New Pop Artist

Ava max

Fletcher

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Alternative rock song of the year

“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish

“Doin’ Time “- Lana Del Rey

“Ready to let go” – Cage the elephant

“The Hype” – 21 pilots

“Trampoline” – SHAED

Alternative rock artist of the year

Billie eilish

Cage the elephant

imagine Dragons

Panic! At the disco

twenty one pilots

Best New Rock / Alternative Rock Artist

Dirty honey

Dominic Fike

Matt Maeson

shaed

The Glorious Sons

Rock song of the year

“Blue On Black” – Five-finger punch

“Ghost” – Badflower

“Lo / Hi” – The black keys

“Monsters” – Shinedown

“S.O.S. (Sawed-off shotgun) “- The glorious sons

Rock artist of the year

Disturbed

Five-finger punch

Godsmack

Greta Van Fleet

Shinedown

Country song of the year

“Beautiful Crazy” – Luke Combs

“GIRL” – Maren Morris

“Land of God” – Blake Shelton

“Those Who Didn’t Return Home” – Justin Moore

“Whiskey glasses” – Morgan Wallen

Country artist of the year

Carrie Underwood

Dan + Shay

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Thomas rhett

Best New Country Artist

Jimmie allen

Matt Stell

Morgan Wallen

Riley Green

Runaway June

Dance song of the year

“Body” – Loud Luxury with brando

“Close to me” – Ellie Goulding, Diplo with Swae Lee

“Here with me” – Marshmello with Chvrches

“Higher Love” – ​​Kygo & Whitney Houston

“So Close” – NOTD, Felix Jaehn and Captain Cutsv with Georgia Ku

Dance artist of the year

Diplo

Kygo

Noisy luxury

Marshmello

The Chainsmokers

Hip-hop song of the year

“Going Bad” – Meek Mill with Drake

“Money In The Grave” – ​​Drake with Rick Ross

“Silver” – Cardi B

“Road to the old town” – Lil Nas X

“Suge” – DaBaby

Hip-hop artist of the year

Cardi B

Duck

Lil baby

Meek Mill

Travis Scott

Best New Hip Hop Artist

City girls

DaBaby

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

R&B song of the year

“Before I Let Go (Homecoming Live Album)” – Beyoncé

“Girls Need Love (Remix)” – Summer Walker & Drake

“No Guidance” – Chris Brown with Drake

“Shot Clock” – Ella Mai

“Talking” – Khalid

R&B Artist of the Year

Chris Brown

Ella Mai

HER.

Khalid

Summer walker

Best New R&B Artist

Ari Lennox

LightSkinKeisha

Nicole Bus

Summer walker

Bonfyre

Latin pop / urban song of the year

“Calma” – Pedro Capó and Alicia Keys with Farruko

“Con Calma” – Daddy Yankee & Katy Perry with Snow

“MIA” – Bad Bunny with Drake

“WHAT CLAIMS” – J Balvin & Bad Bunny

“Taki Taki” – DJ Snake with Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B

Latin pop / urban artist of the year

Bad bunny

Papa Yankee

J. Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Best New Latin Pop / Urban Artist

Camilo

Guaynaa

Lunay

Rosalía

sech

Regional Mexican song of the year

“¿Por Qué Cambiaste De Opinión” – Caliber 50

“A Través Del Vaso” – Banda Los Sebastianes

“Con Todo Incluido” – La Adictiva Banda San José De Mesillas

“Encantadora” – El Fantasma

“Nada Nuevo” – Christian Nodal

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year

Banda Sinaloense MS by Sergio Lizárraga

Caliber 50

Christian Nodal

El Fantasma

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón

Best New Regional Mexican Artist of the Year

Banda Los Sebastianes

El Fantasma

Fuerza Regida

Kanales

Lenin Ramírez

Producer of the year

Andrew Watt

Benny Blanco

Finneas

Louis Bell

Max Martin

Songwriter of the Year

Ashley Gorley

Finneas

Frank Dukes

Louis Bell

Savan Kotecha

Best Lyrics (socially voted category)

“10,000 hours” – Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber

“7 rings” – Ariana Grande

“Naughty” – Billie Eilish

“Beautiful People” – Ed Sheeran with Khalid

“Hot Girl Summer” – Megan Thee Stallion with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ ign

“Juice” – Lizzo

“I lose you to love me” – Selena Gomez

“Nightmare” – Halsey

“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

“Someone You Love” – ​​Lewis Capaldi

“The Bones” – Maren Morris

“You have to calm down” – Taylor Swift

Best Cover Song (Socially Elected Category)

Led Zeppelin – “Black Dog” – Miley Cyrus cover

Ariana Grande – “Break up with your girlfriend, I’m bored” – cover by Lana Del Rey

Phil Collins – “We Can’t Stop Loving You” – Taylor Swift Cover

Sam Smith & Normani – “Dancing With A Stranger” – 5SOS cover

Elvin Bishop – “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” – ​​Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack cover

The Rembrandts – “I’ll be there for you” – Meghan Trainor cover

Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Keith Urban cover

Lewis Capaldi – “Someone You Loved” – cover by Camila Cabello

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker” – Halsey cover

Post Malone – “Sunflower” – Cover of the Vampire Weekend

Best Fan Army (Socially Elected Category)

Agnation – Agnez Mo

Arianators – Ariana Grande

Believers – Justin Bieber

BTSArmy – BTS

Camilisateurs – Camila Cabello

Harries – Harry Styles

Limelights – Why don’t we do it

Louies – Louis Tomlinson

MendesArmy – Shawn Mendes

Niallers – Niall Horan

Selenators – Selena Gomez

Swifties – Taylor Swift

Best video clip (socially elected category)

“7 rings” – Ariana Grande

“Naughty” – Billie Eilish

“Boy With Luv” – BTS with Halsey

“Con Altura” – Rosalía, J Balvin with El Guincho

“Con Calma” – Papa Yankee & Snow

“Dancing with a stranger” – Sam Smith & Normani

“I don’t care” – Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

“Kill that love” – ​​BLACKPINK

“ME!” – Taylor Swift with Brendon Urie

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus

“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers

Social Star Award (socially voted category)

Asher Angel

Cody Orlove

Danielle Cohn

DeStorm Power

King bach

Montana Tucker

Niki and Gabi

Piper rockelle

Scotty Sire

Stéphanie Poetri

The Moy Boys

Zoe Laverne

Best remix (socially voted category)

“Naughty” – Billie Eilish (with Justin Bieber)

“Con Calma” – Daddy Yankee, Katy Perry with Snow

“Good as Hell” – Lizzo with Ariana Grande

“Higher Love” – ​​Kygo & Whitney Houston

“Lover” – Taylor Swift with Shawn Mendes

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus

“The Bones” – Maren Morris with Hozier

“Thotiana” – Blueface with Cardi B and YG

“Trampoline” – SHAED with Zayn

“Without Me” – Halsey with Juice WRLD

Preferred photographer (socially voted category)

Adam Degross (Post Malone)

Alfredo Flores (Ariana Grande)

Andy DeLuca (5SOS)

Blair Caldwell (Normani)

Daniel Prakopcyk (John Mayer)

Jake Chamseddine (Panic! At the nightclub)

Josiah Van Dien (Shawn Mendes)

Matty Vogel (Billie Eilish)

Rays out the corrupt spirit (Travis Scott)

Zack Caspary (why not us)

Zakary Walters (Ed Sheeran)

Favorite video clip choreography (socially voted category)

“7 rings” (Ariana Grande) – Scott and Brian Nicholson

“How do you sleep?” (Sam Smith) – Parris Goebel

“Kill this love” (BLACKPINK) – Kyle Hanagami & Kiel Tutin

“ME!” (Taylor Swift with Brendon Urie) – Tyce Diorio

“Motivation” (Normani) – Sean Bankhead

“Señorita” (Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello) – Calvit Hodge and Sara Bivens