iHeartMedia, the country’s largest radio conglomerate, launched a series of massive layoffs on Tuesday, firing so many people that a former live broadcaster described it as “one of the worst days in radio history in direct”. concentrated in small and medium-sized markets, where staff have already been cut, which is another blow to local radio.

Some employees have started to suspect that cuts were made last week. “There was a very urgent emergency meeting in New York for market presidents and high-level local officials,” said a former iHeartMedia employee who spoke on condition of anonymity so as not to expose peril severance pay. (Many declined to comment, citing the same reason.) “We heard a lot of rumors from a lot of people: the market presidents had to bring blueprints to this meeting, and there was talk of automating some markets. ‘They weren’t doing it. charge a certain amount of money each year. “

For other iHeartMedia employees, the first sign of a problem occurred early Tuesday morning when the company sent employees an email announcing a “new organizational structure”. The memo, obtained by Rolling stone, seemed torn in part from a travesty of corporate culture like Office space. It started with puffs of chest (“we are the # 1 audio company in America”), then imbibed in numbing layers of business jargon (new institutions include “Integrated Revenue Strategies Group” and “Excellence Centers “).

“Our employees are the most important asset in our business,” continued iHeartMedia, before announcing that a number of these crucial assets are on the verge of being laid off and inventing a new euphemism for layoffs in the process: “There will be some dislocation of employees – some by geography and some by function – which is the unfortunate price we pay to modernize the business. “

Shortly after the email was sent, “people like me started calling the offices and were told they were released,” said the former host. “I have heard that there are up to 850 people unemployed today at iHeartMedia.” “I have heard that there will be more (cuts) coming all week,” adds the other former employee. “(The total number) is certainly in the hundreds. This is certainly the largest reduction in effect since the one they made in 2009 (when iHeartMedia, then known as the Clear Channel, laid off more than 2,000 employees). Jerry Del Colliano, a veteran of the airwaves and professor at the Music Business Program at NYU Steinhardt, who writes frequently on radio issues, estimates that the number of layoffs will exceed 1,000.

“The slaughter has started,” a member of a Facebook group wrote to people on the radio.

iHeartMedia, which controls more than 800 radio stations and paid its CEO more than $ 14 million in 2017, declined to comment on the specific number of layoffs. In a statement echoing its email to employees, the company noted that “during a transition like this, it is reasonable to expect changes in jobs – some by location and others by function – but the number is relatively small given our overall workforce of 12,500 employees. “Having said that,” the press release continued, “we recognize that losing a job is important; we take this responsibility seriously and have thought about this process. “

The majority of the cuts were made to smaller markets – “size 30 and under,” according to Del Colliano. (In radio terms, the markets are listed by population; the market size 30 at the moment is Las Vegas, where the population exceeds 600,000.) IHeartMedia’s e-mail company has proclaimed that “our business is built on the strength of broadcast radio – the markets in which we operate and the connection of our stations to the communities they serve.” But that connection could be nonexistent after Tuesday, according to several former iHeartMedia employees.

“Any small to medium market in the country has lost, in all likelihood, most, if not all, of its staff on the air,” said the former personality on the air. “When it comes to music stations, there isn’t a single local talent (left). I’ve heard they are going to use their national music newspapers in all areas.” “I think the majority of these stations will be programmed centrally, ”agrees the other former employee.

Daryl Ledyard has worked on the morning show for more than a decade at WBBS, a retail outlet in the country that he says has been number one in the Syracuse area year after year for two decades. “To take the morning show and all the local radio DJs at station number one, that says a lot,” says Ledyard. “(IHeartMedia is) very convinced that the local aspect of radio is no longer important.”

In a statement, iHeartMedia said, “We will continue to serve each local community in which we operate as we have always done.”

iHeartMedia was able to erase much of its local presence thanks to a recent decision by the Federal Communications Commission. In 2017, the FCC successfully got rid of the “main studio rule,” which meant that stations were no longer required to maintain a studio or staff near the location of their broadcast license. Previously, to obtain a broadcasting license in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, there had to be an inhabited studio in town. Now everything that came out of these waves could be done in New York and beamed from afar. “It’s much easier to get rid of people if you don’t need to have a physical place where the public can come in and understand what’s going on in your station,” says Jessica González, co-CEO of Free Press , a media monitoring group.

This may be part of the reason why few radio stations were surprised by the cuts in local talent. “I’ve seen the writing on the wall for a long time,” says Ledyard. “I saw it coming,” says DJ Sab, who lost his radio role in Cincinnati. “Every two years with iHeart or (its predecessor) Clear Channel, there were cuts – DJ cuts, adding more syndication.”

“It is so clear that deregulation has made these fat guys like iHeart operate as lean as possible,” says González. “Radio always touches so many lives: it’s free and it’s especially important for low-income communities, communities of color, who are less likely to be on the Internet, so their opportunities to access news and information is much more limited. We are the ones who have to pay. ”

Now that a single Spotify playlist could command more than 25 million followers, which gives it the power to create a global hit before lunch, the concept of a local radio station committed to serving a local community seems to more and more strange. “We are so far removed from local owners that radio is now almost unrecognizable,” said Karen Slade, vice president and general manager of independent KJLH in Los Angeles, in an interview in 2019. “It is dominated by structures massive businesses, and the communities we serve must get lost in the mix between the giants. ”

Unbridled consolidation “inherently homogenizes views – and music played – across the country,” added Rachel Stilwell, a music lawyer who was part of a recent coalition to stop the FCC from removing the caps. locally owned. “But it also means that there are fewer local DJs talking about local things that matter deeply to their own communities.”

With iHeartMedia taking this step to further strengthen its local presence, it is easy to imagine that other major radio stations like Cumulus, Entercom or Townsquare Media will do the same. “This is the largest radio group,” notes Del Colliano. “When they do something, guess what? Others will say, “Hey, we cannot operate in this world with a program director.”

In fact, iHeartMedia’s decision gives other radio stations coverage if they want to pursue the same strategy. “Whoever does it next, iHeart was the bad guy first,” said the former employee. “So it doesn’t matter who does it next – they won’t be as bad as iHeart, because it won’t be unprecedented.”

The former on-air host acknowledges that local radio has already been greatly reduced since its peak. “Program directors from almost all companies barely choose music,” he says. “It’s not because they don’t want to – they are told not to. Their influence has become less and less. You’ve gotten to the point where there is no disc jockey. ‘there is no music director.’

“On-air talent was supposed to be the only thing (iHeartMedia) offered that was unique,” he said. “Now we don’t either.”