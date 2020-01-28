iHeartMedia has announced the programming for the 2020 installment of its iHeartCountry festival. The concert will take place May 2 in Austin, Texas, and will feature some of the big hitters from the modern country.

Lady Antebellum, Dierks Bentley and Sam Hunt are among the headliners. Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Dustin Lynch, Jon Pardi and Chase Rice are also playing, as well as appearances from the 90s Bentley country band Hot Country Knights and radio personality Bobby Bones. The iHeartCountry festival will be held at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin.

Presented by Capital One, the festival, which is entering its seventh year, will be broadcast live on LiveXLive and broadcast on iHeartCountry radio stations. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on February 7 at 12:00 p.m. CT here.

Lady Antebellum released the album Ocean in November. After appearing in iHeartCountry, they will launch their own headlining tour with Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae on May 21 in Albuquerque. Bentley, meanwhile, released an album of original material with the Hot Country Knights, the comic book group he led under the alias Douglas Douglason. Travis Tritt appears on the group’s first single, “Pick Her Up”.

The iHeartCountry festival is only the last country festival to announce its programming. Bentley will also perform at the July Windy City Smokeout in Chicago; Jon Pardi will appear at Michigan’s Faster Horses, also in July.

However, some long-standing festivals will not return. The 10-year-old Bayou Country Superfest in Louisiana announced Monday that it will continue indefinitely.