“Ignoring my feelings was how I ended up in the hospital”

Singer and TV personality Frankie Bridge lives with anxiety and depression – here she talks to Kirsty Nutkins about the advice she has for others who are also struggling …

Frankie Bridge is a celebrity who has always been refreshingly honest about her mental health, and regularly speaks of her lifelong struggle with anxiety, depression and panic attacks. Now, inspired by her successful Open Mind podcast – in which she interviews guests about their own mental health problems – she has written: “Why asking for help can save your life,” an account without limitations about her guilt, self-loathing, and possible hospitalization in 2012.

The book emphasizes the importance of honest conversations about our mental health, rather than suffering in silence. By seeking professional help in the form of therapy and medication, Frankie is finally on the road to recovery and has learned many coping strategies to help her accept her condition and live with it. Here she shares some of that advice …

“No matter how bad you feel, get up”

I always get myself out of bed in the morning. Even if I just come to school to drop off my children (Parker and Carter, with husband Wayne Bridge) and get back to bed, at least I have the feeling that I have achieved something. You don’t have to go to the gym – just leave the house. One of the things that I find very annoying is when people say: “You have to exercise, you will feel better”. When you find yourself in the deepest, darkest hole, that is the last thing you can imagine.

“Give yourself a break”

People have said to me, “What should you be unhappy about?” It is naive and it is painful. That person may seem to have nothing to be unhappy about, but anxiety and depression are diseases. I beat myself up regularly because it seems like everyone can do better than me. But I have no control over it – that’s how my brain works. Try to silence the guilt feelings and do not compare yourself with everyone else. We must learn to be friendlier to ourselves.

“Do things that scare you”

I have noticed that it helps enormously to push myself outside of my comfort zone. This means that when a fear raises its ugly head, I naturally do not believe that the doubt of my brain feeds me – I doubt it and think: “Maybe my fear is wrong about this.” Last year I traveled through the Himalayas for the charity of breast cancer CoppaFeel! and it ticked all my boxes: being with many people I did not know, being in places that are not necessarily as clean as sleeping trains, eating food that I would not normally eat. It was all very nerve-racking for me. But I thought it was great.

“Accept how you feel”

Sometimes you just have to give in to your low mood instead of trying to ignore it and push it down. I wallow for a day or an afternoon and then I say, “That’s enough” and I normally feel better for it. We all have to cry and I think you can move on much faster because of this. Ignoring my feelings was one of the reasons I got so sick and ended up in the hospital.

“Appreciate small moments of joy”

They really give a good mood. For me, it is seeing my little boys play and laugh together, especially when they do those good belly laughs. That’s the best thing and makes me so happy.

“Limit your time on social media”

I know that Instagram is important for my work, so stopping is not an option. But I try to control my usage. We all know that people simply put the best version of their lives on it, but you can’t help thinking: “They are busier than me, thinner than me, look happier than me and their lives look more like each other than it does mine ‘. Now Instagram is not the first thing I look at in the morning and the last thing I look at at night. I don’t scroll aimlessly.

“Do what works for you”

Mindfulness, for example, really doesn’t work for me because it gives me too much time to think – and I don’t have to be alone with my mind when it goes into overdrive! I can’t turn that off, so I enjoy distraction rather than being zen.

“Take one day at a time”

For me, that means not planning too far ahead. I don’t always know when I’m going to have a day off, so if I put something in my diary in two weeks, I will get scared. I feel that I have to be happy and in shape that day. I am definitely a last-minute person.

“Let panic attacks happen”

When I felt one coming, I got scared and tried to push it away. But what I realize is that it will come true anyway. It’s just going to build and build until it happens. So I think you should lean on it. When I first had one, I was so scared that it just escalated. You think, “I can’t breathe, I’m dying.” But when you scream your eyes, make the sounds you want and leave everything out, you feel absolutely broken, but generally much better.

“Understand what you feel”

Knowledge about my illness has helped me above all, so I wanted to write the book. My psychiatrist and psychologist – who give tips and advice throughout the book – have given me the means to understand. That has taken away the fear and the feeling of being weird and crazy, because you accept that it is a disease. I will probably have this for the rest of my life, but I have proven that I can live with it and that this is not the end of the world.

OPEN from Frankie Bridge, is published by Cassell in hardback on February 6, £ 18.99 (octopusbooks.co.uk). Also available in ebook and Audiobook.