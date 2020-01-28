iFi Aurora offers AirPlay with a suitable design

iFi has been launching audio designs from France for quite some time now, but its Aurora AirPlay speaker is finding its way to the United States. After being announced last year, iFI is selling its latest creation on Amazon and other online retailers. This unique speaker stands out from other AirPlay options on the market today with an elegant design and the promise of a premium audio experience.

It leverages features like automatic configuration of Sonos speakers to create a personalized audio experience tailored to your space. At $ 1,400, it’s more of an investment than similar speakers on the market today, but the design will more than make up for that for some consumers. All details and availability can be found below.

iFI Audio brings Aurora to the United States

Basically, the iFI Aurora claims to offer a high-end audio experience with a suitable design. Looking at the specifications alone, it seems to meet all of these brands.

The exterior is made of a mixture of aluminum, metal and wood, offering a striking design that stands out from other consumer-oriented speakers. Inside is a blend of components that help iFi deliver on its promise of a premium experience.

The Russian 6N3P tubes, which are known to provide a warm reading experience, offer a rare departure for an AirPlay speaker from the usual modern designs we see. The iFi Aurora takes modern connectivity and mixes it with old school components for a single take on an AirPlay speaker.

In addition to Apple’s preferred wireless connectivity, there is also support for Bluetooth and other media, including Spotify Connect via Wi-Fi and other wired connections. Support for high resolution audio is supported by aptxHD / aptX / LDAC / HWA / AAC compatibility alongside an integrated DAC. There are also four pilots, two tweeters, and a pair of passive steel radiators that round out the list of notable features here.

Price and availability

IFi Aurora all-in-one wireless audio system sells $ 1,400. Interested buyers in the United States can purchase it directly from iFi via Amazon for the time being, although the stock is dwindling as of this writing.

Taking 9to5Toys

There’s a lot to like here, especially if you want an AirPlay speaker that doesn’t blend in with everything else on the market today. The price of $ 1,400 is certainly not an easy pill to swallow, but those looking for something unique are likely willing to pay. I am a big fan of the different materials used here, which is a welcome departure from the usual plastic design we see.

Source: Uncrate

